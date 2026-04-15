Monolithic Power Systems to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on April 30, 2026

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026 after the market closes. MPS will host a question-and-answer webinar at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and business outlook.

The webinar can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the MPS website at www.monolithicpower.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for one year.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

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Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:

Tony Balow

Vice President, Finance

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com

