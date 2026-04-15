Sound View Wealth Advisors Named to USA TODAY’s 2026 Best Financial Advisory Firms List

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound View Wealth Advisors ("Sound View"), an independent family-centered investment firm based in Savannah, Georgia, with offices in Statesboro, GA, and Bluffton, South Carolina, is pleased to announce it has been named to the USA TODAY list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2026.

This national recognition highlights firms demonstrating strong growth, industry credibility, and client trust in an increasingly competitive advisory landscape.

“Being named to this list is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the relationships we’ve built over time,” said Sound View Managing Partner Melissa Bouchillon. “We’re proud to continue growing in a way that stays true to our approach – personalized guidance, long-term thinking, and a strong connection to the communities we serve.”

The USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms list evaluates registered investment advisory (RIA) firms nationwide based on a combination of peer and client recommendations, along with measurable business growth. Rankings are informed by an independent survey conducted by market research firm Statista, as well as analysis of assets under management (AUM) growth using publicly available regulatory data.

As the firm continues to grow, Sound View remains focused on delivering a personalized, family office–level experience that supports clients through every stage of life.

Sound View did not apply for or pay a fee for consideration or inclusion on the USA Today list. The full methodology for the Best Financial Advisory Firms list can be found here.

About Sound View Wealth Advisors

Based in Savannah, Georgia, Sound View Wealth Advisors is an independent fiduciary registered investment advisor firm. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management services for individuals, families and institutions. For more information, please visit www.svadvice.com.

More information about the firm, including its disclosures, can be found at www.svadvice.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jay Scott

jscott@gavinadv.com

484-695-3774