Angi Inc. to Announce Q1 2026 Earnings on May 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 6th

DENVER, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its first quarter results and publish CEO Jeff Kip's letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company’s first quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals — from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers — and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi and its vast network of skilled home pros for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information:

Angi Investor Relations

Eric Rattner

(720) 282-1958

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352