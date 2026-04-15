Bel Fuse Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a global designer, manufacturer, and provider of critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the first quarter after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET



Dial in: 877.407.0784, or international: 201.689.8560



Online: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations



How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above



Replay: 844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671



Conference ID: 13759907





A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET for 30 days following the call.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director

Steven Hooser, Partner

jyoung@threepa.com

shooser@threepa.com