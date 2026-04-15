Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7th, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report First Quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7th, 2026. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. Our portfolio comprises approximately 12.9 GW of gross capacity in 27 states, including approximately 10.1 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of conventional dispatchable power capacity that provide critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com .

Investor:

Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500

investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:

Julia Poska, 630-254-1853

Julia.Poska@Clearwayenergy.com