Toro Corp. Announces Availability of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO), (“Toro” or the “Company”), a global energy transportation services provider, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.torocorp.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual reports”.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:

Toro Corp.

223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street

Hawaii Royal Gardens

3036 Limassol

Cyprus

or by sending an email to ir@torocorp.com

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company’s fleet comprises two LPG carriers and two MR tanker vessels that transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Toro Corp.

Email: ir@torocorp.com