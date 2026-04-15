Mondelēz International Announces 2025 Sustainability Milestones(1)

Achieves ~100% Cocoa Volume Sourcing Through Cocoa Life

Reaches ~60% Progress against 2030 GHG Emissions Reduction Target

Realizes ~75% Progress toward 2030 Recycled Plastic Content Target



CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today released its 2025 sustainability progress report, Snacking Made Right, highlighting important achievements across its sustainable ingredient sourcing, climate action, and packaging innovation programs.

Transforming the Cocoa Supply Chain

In 2025, the Company achieved several milestones in scaling its sustainable cocoa sourcing program, Cocoa Life, including:



Full Coverage: The program now covers approximately 100% of the cocoa volume sourced for the company's chocolate business.

The program now covers approximately 100% of the cocoa volume sourced for the company's chocolate business. Farmer Impact: Mondelēz now works alongside more than 257,000 registered Cocoa Life farmers to build more profitable businesses and resilient communities.

Mondelēz now works alongside more than 257,000 registered Cocoa Life farmers to build more profitable businesses and resilient communities. Environmental Protection: The initiative continues to focus on protecting and restoring forests while sourcing more sustainable cocoa.





Mondelēz is also a founding member of the TogetherCocoa Foundation, collaborating with governments and other companies to help accelerate systemic change.

Three-Pillar Strategy for the Future of Cocoa

With the intention of further modernizing the cocoa sector and strengthening resilience, the Company is pursuing an enhanced enterprise-wide sourcing strategy for cocoa, including:



Diversification & Innovation: Securing high-quality cocoa through geographic flexibility, large-scale farming, and partnerships with food-tech start-ups to develop ingredients such as lab-grown cocoa.

Securing high-quality cocoa through geographic flexibility, large-scale farming, and partnerships with food-tech start-ups to develop ingredients such as lab-grown cocoa. Predictive Technology: Investments in enhanced crop forecasting processes designed to improve supply accuracy.

Investments in enhanced crop forecasting processes designed to improve supply accuracy. Modernized Engagement: Updating smallholder programs to align with evolving regulatory landscapes and consumer expectations.



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1 Data and information regarding our sustainability goals and progress are based on disclosures in our 2025 Snacking Made Right report. Additional details, including methodologies and progress against these goals, can be found in the “Basis of Preparation” and “About This Report” sections of the report.



Scaling Innovation and Circularity

Mondelēz continues to reduce its environmental footprint through local sustainability initiatives and global partnerships.



Climate: ~100% cocoa volume for chocolate is now sourced through Cocoa Life. This contributes to the company’s progress against a 2030 target to reduce end-to-end Co2e emissions by 35% (base 2018). The Company also exceeded a target of 10% reduction in absolute water usage in priority sites by 2025, realizing an ~18% reduction vs. 2018 baseline.

~100% cocoa volume for chocolate is now sourced through Cocoa Life. This contributes to the company’s progress against a 2030 target to reduce end-to-end Co2e emissions by 35% (base 2018). The Company also exceeded a target of 10% reduction in absolute water usage in priority sites by 2025, realizing an ~18% reduction vs. 2018 baseline. More Sustainable Packaging: The Company introduced recycled content packaging for Cadbury in Australia as part of its commitment to a more circular economy for plastic. This contributes to progress achieved against the Company’s 2030 recycled plastic content target.

The Company introduced recycled content packaging for Cadbury in Australia as part of its commitment to a more circular economy for plastic. This contributes to progress achieved against the Company’s 2030 recycled plastic content target. Collaborative Impact Investing: Mondelēz joined The 100+ Accelerator – an initiative providing access to eco-entrepreneurs to further scale systemic environmental solutions.



"Focus, innovation and impact at scale have always been at the heart of our sustainability work," said Christine Montenegro McGrath, SVP Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer, Mondelēz International. “Ever humble, but determined, we remain focused on contributing to the future of more sustainable snacking and delivering sustainable business growth.”

“Our path forward is grounded in long-term, sustainable business growth – shaping, creating, and accelerating the future of snacking for generations of consumers to come,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, Mondelēz International. “We remain focused on innovating with excellence, implementing long-term structural actions intended to enhance business resilience, embedding sustainability into our everyday work and delivering long-term value for our many stakeholders.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management; any statements regarding our sustainability strategies, goals, and initiatives; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words, and variations of words, “will,” “may,” “expect,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “predict,” “project,” “drive,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” “potential,” “commitment,” “outlook,” “continue,” or any other similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.