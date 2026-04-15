Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 after the close of market trading.

What: First Quarter 2026 Conference Call When: Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/719392054?pwd=NnY9JEdY

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Newcastlemax and Capesize vessels (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk), enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet consists of 45 vessels with an average age of 12.8 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,044,000 dwt.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550