Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Participate in the B. Riley Securities, Inc. 2026 Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities, Inc. 2026 Annual Investor Conference, to be held on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey.

Jordan Mangum, Mount Logan’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, along with other members of the Mount Logan team, will host meetings with investors throughout the event. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Mount Logan are encouraged to contact their B. Riley Securities, Inc. representative or contact the Mount Logan Investor Relation’s team at mlc.ir@mountlogan.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of December 31, 2025, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit https://ir.mountlogan.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy and plans, the amount, timing, benefits and other details about repurchases under the share repurchase program, the timing and contents of our fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, and other statements that are not historical facts. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, which may cause results to differ.

Mount Logan does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Mount Logan is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts :

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Ave, Floor 3

New York, NY 10022

mlc.ir@mountlogan.com

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

andrew@smberger.com