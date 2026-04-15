Verusen Leaders Named as 2026 SDCE “Pros to Know” List for Driving AI-Powered Supply Chain Transformation

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, the leader in AI-native supply chain optimization, today announced that Paul Noble, Founder of Verusen and Justin Null, Director of Solutions Engineering, have been named recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2026 Pros to Know award.

The annual award recognizes standout supply chain leaders whose innovations and execution are shaping the future of global supply chains and delivering measurable business impact.

Paul Noble was honored in the Leaders in Excellence category, recognizing seasoned executives making significant contributions to the industry. As Verusen’s Founder, Noble is instrumental in translating advanced AI capabilities into real-world outcomes for global, asset-intensive organizations. By working directly with customers, he ensures Verusen’s platform addresses critical MRO inventory and indirect spend challenges with practical, scalable solutions. Noble has also played a key role in Verusen being named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor for AI-Driven MRO Supply Optimization and its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement & Sourcing Solutions.

Justin Null was honored in the Rising Stars category, which highlights next-generation leaders redefining supply chain performance. In his role, Null partners closely with customers across pre-sales and post-sales to align Verusen with strategic objectives and ensure sustained value realization.

Since joining Verusen, Null has helped drive more than $90 million in customer value through inventory and spend optimization, supported a 10x increase in company revenue, and contributed to the acquisition of more than 30 customers. His work has also helped expand Verusen’s presence in new industries, including oil and gas, and deepen enterprise-wide adoption among key customers.

“This recognition underscores the real-world impact of our AI-first approach,” said Scott Matthews, CEO of Verusen. “Paul and Justin are helping organizations unlock trapped value, increase resilience, and make smarter decisions at scale.”

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum . “From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals.”

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI-native SaaS company transforming MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) supply chains for asset-intensive, global enterprises’ procurement, sourcing, and operations teams to optimize MRO and spare parts management. Leveraging AI Agents, LLMs, and ML, Verusen transforms messy data into insights – reducing costs, mitigating risk, and improving uptime. Customers achieve 20% lower working capital and 2.8% improvement in asset uptime within months. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of brands across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

Media Contact

Lettie Barrett

615-594-2157

lettie.barrett@verusen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52443292-9364-4089-b0a0-9548af6ba36a