H2O America to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) expects to report its financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Andrew F. Walters, chief executive officer and chair of the board; Ann P. Kelly, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Bruce A. Hauk, president and chief operating officer, will host a conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific time (10 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the first quarter results and other recent developments.

Investors, the media, analysts, employee partners, and the public can listen to the live webcast of the conference call by registering at the company’s website, H2O-America.com. An accompanying slide presentation will be published to the company’s website prior to the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available until July 29, 2026.

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility - it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 409,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local - and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities - Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water - we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

For more information, please visit our website at www.H2O-America.com.

Investor Relations:

Jonathan G. Reeder

Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations

(475) 414-1034

InvestorRelations@H2O-America.com

Media Relations:

Dan Meaney

Director of Communications

(860) 664-6016

MediaRelations@H2O-America.com