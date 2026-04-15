Ex White House Advisor: Trump Is About to Unlock the Largest Undeveloped Gold Deposit in the World

Washington, D.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining the policy developments surrounding a significant Alaskan gold and copper deposit — described by independent analysts as one of the world's largest undeveloped resources of its kind — and what those developments mean in the context of America's broader critical minerals strategy.

The presentation arrives as the Trump administration has taken a series of documented actions aimed at accelerating domestic resource development. On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14153, titled "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential," directing federal agencies to expedite permitting and leasing of natural resource projects in Alaska and to rescind Biden-era restrictions. A companion Executive Order 14241 formally established copper as a critical mineral — a designation expected to streamline development timelines for significant copper deposits.

The Scale of What Has Remained Undeveloped

According to the deposit's official resource filings, measured and indicated resources include 57 billion pounds of copper and 71 million ounces of gold — figures that have remained largely out of mainstream discourse for years, owing to the project's prolonged regulatory history.

Rickards' presentation documents that history and examines the current administration's stated policy direction as a meaningful shift in the regulatory environment — one that he argues the broader public has been slow to appreciate.

The Gold Market Context

His presentation also situates this Alaskan resource story within a gold market that has already undergone historic moves. According to the World Gold Council's Full Year 2025 report, gold set 53 new all-time highs during 2025, with its annual average price rising 44% year-over-year to $3,431 per ounce. Central banks globally purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years through 2024 — more than double the historical average — according to the same source.

Rickards' analysis contextualizes why sovereign institutions have been accumulating gold at this pace and what the data suggests about the structural forces at work in the current precious metals environment.

What the Presentation Covers

Executive Order 14153 and its stated implications for Alaskan resource development permitting

The documented resource estimates for the deposit as recorded in official filings

Three consecutive years of 1,000-tonne-plus central bank gold purchases and what that institutional behavior reflects

The intersection of domestic resource policy and the current global gold market environment

About the Presentation

The full video presentation is available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and bestselling author whose career has spanned five decades at the intersection of Wall Street, Washington, and international finance. He has advised senior officials at the Pentagon and CIA on financial threats to national security and worked directly with the Federal Reserve during the resolution of the 1998 Long-Term Capital Management crisis. His research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm.