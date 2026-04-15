Freddie Mac Multifamily Announces Launch of Integrated Conventional Small Product for Loans Under $10 Million

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced the availability of an integrated, streamlined Conventional Small lending product under its core Conventional lending platform. Conventional Small loan applications will be considered effective immediately, and applications under the previous Small Balance Loan program will continue to be accepted through a two-week transition period.

Loans under $10 million play a critical role in the affordable housing ecosystem, especially for workforce housing. Freddie Mac was a pioneer in lending on these properties and has financed $47 billion in over 17,000 Small Balance Loans since 2015.

“After more than ten years of experience, we’ve learned what works and how to best support this section of the market,” said Meg McElgunn, Vice President of Production and Sales for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Aligning small loans with our conventional platform allows us to capitalize on efficiencies with use of the same documents, same policies and same teams, while still having the small loan expertise applied from teams who have worked on small loans in the past.”

The Conventional Small financing option represents a more effective way of doing business, equipping Optigo® lenders with a familiar multifamily fixed-rate loan product for loans ranging from $2 million to $10 million. Lenders will benefit from a streamlined platform and reduced volatility, while borrowers will benefit from predictable execution, competitive pricing, and access to Freddie Mac’s Index Lock advantage.

“Through Conventional Small, we remain committed to serving smaller, workforce housing properties around the country,” McElgunn said.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a national multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes more than 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, transferring interest-rate risk, liquidity risk, and credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to private investors.