Knightscope and Carnegie Mellon University Enter Into Letter Agreement





SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

5-Year Collaboration and Establishment of the National Security Robotics Lab in Silicon Valley

Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP ), a managed service provider building the nation’s first Autonomous Security Force , today announced that it has entered into a letter agreement with Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science to collaborate on educational projects designed to help strengthen the U.S. robotics workforce, advance next-generation autonomous systems for public safety, and support national priorities related to robotics and security.

Under the letter agreement, Knightscope has committed to fund a total of five educational course projects at Carnegie Mellon University over a five-year period. The collaboration is expected to focus on the use of robotics for national security, public safety, or physical security. In addition, Knightscope will make its National Security Robotics Lab at its headquarters in Silicon Valley available to Carnegie Mellon University. Work performed in connection with the collaboration will be directed by Professor John Dolan or others designated by the Dean of Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science.

Five graduate students from the Master of Science in Robotic Systems Development (MRSD) program at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute are already working with Knightscope on an advanced artificial intelligence feature for the upcoming all-new K7 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). The MRSD program is an advanced graduate degree with a focus on technical and business skills. The program is designed for recent college graduates or practicing professionals who wish to enter the robotics and automation field as practitioners in the commercial sector. The MRSD program aims to teach the multidisciplinary skills needed to succeed in industry.

“Carnegie Mellon University has helped define modern robotics, and we are honored to work with the School of Computer Science on projects that can help strengthen America’s leadership in autonomy, public safety and security,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “This collaboration aligns with our goal to build the nation’s first Autonomous Security Force in support of our long-term mission – combining advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented security agents and real-world operational experience to help make communities safer.”“Carnegie Mellon University students do their best work when they are challenged with meaningful, real-world problems,” said John Dolan, MRSD Program Director, Carnegie Mellon University. “Through this collaboration with Knightscope, we look forward to giving students opportunities to engage with autonomous systems in practical security and public-safety environments while contributing to the next generation of robotics capabilities.”

Knightscope collaborations of this kind can help connect world-class academic talent with operational deployment environments, accelerating practical innovation in autonomous security systems while helping prepare the future workforce needed to support them.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation’s first Autonomous Security Force. Knightscope combines autonomous machines, advanced software, and human expertise to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope’s long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com

About Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon is a private, internationally-ranked research university with acclaimed programs spanning the sciences, engineering, technology, business, public policy, humanities and the arts. Our diverse community of scholars, researchers, creators and innovators is driven to make real-world impacts that benefit people across the globe. With an unconventional, interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial approach, we do the work that matters.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about Knightscope’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, outlook, and any statements related to any increase, growth and recurring revenues attributable to Knightscope acquisitions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Featured Image @ Freepik

Contact

Public Relations

Knightscope Public Relations

Knightscope, Inc.

overwatch@knightscope.com

(650) 924-1025 ext. 6

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e19fb9ce-ba33-4ecd-9927-16e3167851b4