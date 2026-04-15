Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 14, 2026.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend on outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2026.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with $71.1 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Amy Yuhn, Executive Vice President, Communications

(847) 939-9591

Website address: www.wintrust.com