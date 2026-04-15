MariMed Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, announced today it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 13, 2026 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on May 14, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q1 2026 Earnings Webcast. A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, Nature’s Heritage™, and Vibations™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. The Company is also recognized for delivering exceptional customer service at our 13 Thrive Dispensary retail locations across five states. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.