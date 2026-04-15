LGI Homes Expands into Sherman, Texas, with Grand Opening of Sherman Heights

SHERMAN, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of Sherman Heights, a new community in Sherman, Texas, featuring stunning new construction single-family homes. Located north of Dallas, Sherman offers a welcoming, tight-knit atmosphere with convenient access to shopping, dining, and highly rated schools.

“This new neighborhood reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes in desirable locations,” said Stacy Conley, Division President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “Homeowners will enjoy thoughtfully designed floor plans, family-friendly amenities, convenient access to everyday essentials, and strong educational opportunities. We are excited to create a community where families can grow, connect, and truly feel at home.”

At full build-out, Sherman Heights will feature 196 home sites. The community offers a selection of three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each showcasing LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which features modern upgrades at no additional cost, including energy-efficient Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer plank flooring, and a variety of stylish finishes. Homes include open-concept living areas, spacious one- and two-story layouts, and attached two-car garages, providing exceptional value and move-in-ready convenience.

Five floor plans are available at Sherman Heights, with pricing starting in the $270s:

Atticus : 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,076 sq. ft.

: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,076 sq. ft. Cedar : 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,356 sq. ft.

: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,356 sq. ft. Colorado : 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,561 sq. ft.

: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,561 sq. ft. Primrose : 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,772 sq. ft.

: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 1,772 sq. ft. Yaupon: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 2,225 sq. ft.



Residents of Sherman Heights will enjoy a thoughtfully planned community park, anticipated to be completed in late 2026. The park will feature a children’s playground, shaded picnic areas, benches, walking trails, and open green space, encouraging connection and outdoor enjoyment for residents of all ages.

Ideally located within Sherman, homeowners will have close proximity to local shopping, parks, and entertainment. Just north along Highway 75, Denison offers additional amenities, including a vibrant downtown district and access to Lake Texoma.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the LGI Homes Information Center at (866) 667-6346 ext. 762 for additional details. The community is open seven days a week with hours designed to accommodate a variety of schedules.

With its prime location, upgraded interiors, community amenities, and simplified buying process, Sherman Heights offers an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers seeking quality and value in North Texas.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae41b4af-88c7-4df0-9a6a-d3d080eb574f