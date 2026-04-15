Emerita Announces Renewal of the Nuevo Tintillo Property Permit and Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces it has been granted the renewal permit, or Permiso de Investigación (“Investigation Permit”), for the Nuevo Tintillo property (“Nuevo Tintillo” or the “Property”). Nuevo Tintillo consists of 227 mining claims comprising 6,874.2 hectares in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Seville Province, Andalusia Region of southern Spain (Figure 1). The permit was received from the General Registry of the Delegación Territorial de Economía, Hacienda y Fondos Europeos y de Política Industrial y Energía en Sevilla (Regional Government of Seville). The Investigation Permit is granted for a period of three years and may be renewed for additional terms prior to the expiry of each three-year period subject to satisfying the requisite regulatory conditions for an extension.

Figure 1. Location of the Nuevo Tintillo property in the Region of Andalusia. Note the small internal claim in the interior of the Property is not part of Emerita’s holdings.

Significance of Nuevo Tintillo Permit Renewal

Mapping and prospecting on the west side of the Property outlined a new mineralized trend approximately 1.5km to the northwest of the historic Santa Flora copper mine. This trend comprises two areas of outcropping gossan and siliceous breccias over approximately 400 meters’ strike (see Figure 2) (refer to the Company’s news release dated August 20, 2024).

The mineralization is hosted in an oxidized zone that is host to siliceous stockwork and gossan (Figure 3). Samples from both the siliceous stockwork and the gossanous material contain significant amounts of gold and silver. Base metal grades were low but showed anomalous values, as expected, since base metals are typically leached during surface oxidation processes. Samples are from two areas that together extend along approximately 400 meters. It is not known at this time if they are two separate zones or part of a single mineralized zone due to limited exposure between them. Assay results for the westernmost area are shown in Table 1 and the second area in Table 2.

Figure 2. Location of NW Prospect relative to historic Santa Flora Mine and Emerita drillholes (gold points).





Figure 3. (Left) Hillslope gossan trend exhibiting intense oxidation of former massive sulfide exposed to surface weathering. (Right) Detail photos and assay results of the Hillslope gossan and siliceous rock.

Table 1. Assay results from the Hillslope gossanous trend at Nuevo Tintillo





A second area of siliceous breccias occurs approximately 400m to the southeast of the first, hosts a series of 2m boulders and subcrops over approximately 75m of strike (see Figure 3 and news release of August 20, 2024). Assay results for this second zone are shown in Table 2.





Figure 3. Silceous breccia boulder and sub-outcrop train discovered in the northwest area of the Property, along strike of the Hillslope trend extending mineralization to over 400 meters. It is not known if this represents a continuous mineralized zone or two separate zones due to limited exposure between the mineralized areas.

Table 2. Assay results for the second mineralized area in the northwest part of the Property.





Work Plans

Emerita plans follow-up on these early prospects by completing a systematic exploration program that is expected to include detailed geophysical ground surveys, and geological mapping to refine the targets for a future diamond drill program.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Emerita announces that, effective immediately, David Patterson has been appointed as an independent director to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Mr. David Patterson is a seasoned mining and capital markets executive with over 30 years of experience in the financing, administration, and advancement of publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies across North America.

As Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Nickel Corp., Mr. Patterson leads the company’s strategic direction, capital markets initiatives, and project advancement strategy, with a focus on unlocking value from critical mineral assets in Québec. His leadership is underpinned by deep expertise in structuring exploration-stage financings, navigating regulatory frameworks, and aligning corporate strategy with evolving market demand for battery and critical minerals.

Mr. Patterson has held senior executive roles across the junior mining sector, including serving as a founding Director of Emerita, which started as a gold exploration company in 2013, until he resigned from the Board in 2018. He was instrumental in developing the successful public tender bid that led to the acquisition of the Iberian Belt West (IBW) project as well as the public tender for the Aznalcollar project. As such, Mr. Patterson has a good understanding of the operational and stakeholder issues that need to be properly managed in Spain.

Mr. Patterson was Executive Chairman of Donner Metals Ltd. which discovered and developed the Bracemac – McLeod deposit in the Matagami Mining Camp of Canada that was ultimately put into production by Xstrata. The deposits of the Matagami Mining Camp are volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits (VMS), similar to the VMS deposits of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. In this role, he was instrumental in corporate development, project capital raising for project development, and regulatory compliance, while working closely with technical teams, investors, and stakeholders to advance exploration and development programs.

In addition to his mining experience, Mr. Patterson is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vested Technology Corp., a capital markets platform focused on expanding access to early-stage investment opportunities. Through this work, he has contributed to the evolution of alternative financing channels within Canada’s regulatory environment. Mr. Patterson’s career spans the full lifecycle of resource companies—from early-stage capital formation through to project advancement and public market development— bringing a disciplined, market-oriented approach to building and financing exploration companies.

Mr. Patterson replaces Michael Jones who has resigned from the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Jones indicated that the time commitment required for his board duties are incompatible with his full-time job requirements, and therefore it is not possible to remain as an effective Independent Director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Rock samples at Nuevo Tintillo are described and assigned an assay tag and placed into heavy rock sample bags at site and transported directly from the site to Emerita’s coreshack in Pueblo de Guzman. Once the rock samples are bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is reassayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and Emerita’s Project Director. Mr. Oosterman is not considered independent.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of Nuevo Tintillo, the status and extension of the Nuevo Tintillo permits, the mineralization of the Nuevo Tintillo project, changes to the Board and the impact thereof, the Company’s exploration program, the Company’s future exploration plans and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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