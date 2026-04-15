Voting Underway in Newsweek’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Summer Travel Category

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced that voting is underway for its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards: Summer Travel, spotlighting the best family-friendly travel experiences across cruises, resorts, theme parks, water parks, and waterfront hotels. With voting already in progress and set to close on April 22, 2026, travelers are encouraged to weigh in on their favorite destinations and experiences.

The Summer Travel category features five highly competitive contests:

Best Cruise Ships for Families 2026

Best All-Inclusive Family Resort 2026

Best Theme Park 2026

Best Outdoor Water Park 2026

Best Waterfront Hotel 2026

Nominees include some of the most recognized names in travel and hospitality, from Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line to iconic theme park destinations like Walt Disney World, Cedar Point, Dollywood, and LEGOLAND parks.

“Modern families prioritize purpose-driven play, seeking destinations that facilitate intentional reconnection through shared experiences and immersive environments,” said Newsweek’s Senior Vice President of Research, Strategy, and Revenue, Ryan Kinney. “Whether it’s the adrenaline of theme parks, the luxury of waterfront hotels, or the convenience of world-class cruise ships, Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards can help families find the perfect travel option based on our readers’ first-hand experiences.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards combine expert editorial curation with audience participation, offering a trusted guide to standout travel experiences based on real consumer feedback.

Voting closes on April 22, 2026, and winners will be announced on May 6, 2026. Readers can cast their votes once per category, per day by visiting: newsweek.com/readerschoice/

About Newsweek Readers’ Choice™ Awards

Newsweek Readers’ Choice™ Awards recognize the best products, services, and experiences across categories, combining editorial curation with audience participation. Nominees are developed by Newsweek editors, with input from expert panelists where applicable, and readers vote to determine the final results.

Readers can vote once per category, per day. For FAQs or additional information, visit newsweek.com/readerschoice/ or email readers.choice@newsweek.com.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com