HOMB’s Top-Tier Performance Continues into 2026 with First Quarter Earnings of $118.2 Million, EPS of $0.60 and ROA of 2.09%

 | Source: Home BancShares, Inc. Home BancShares, Inc.

CONWAY, Ark., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights
      
MetricQ1 2026Q4 2025Q3 2025Q2 2025Q1 2025
Net income$118.2 million$118.2 million$123.6 million$118.4 million$115.2 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$118.2 million$117.9 million$119.7 million$114.6 million$111.9 million
Total revenue (net)$266.7 million$282.1 million$277.7 million$271.0 million$260.1 million
Income before income taxes$152.2 million$153.3 million$159.3 million$152.0 million$147.2 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$152.7 million$167.7 million$162.8 million$155.0 million$147.2 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$152.7 million$167.1 million$157.7 million$150.4 million$142.8 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)57.08%54.35%57.38%56.08%56.58%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)57.06%54.14%55.53%54.39%54.91%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)57.27%59.46%58.64%57.19%56.58%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)57.25%59.25%56.80%55.49%54.91%
ROA2.09%2.06%2.17%2.08%2.07%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)2.09%2.05%2.10%2.02%2.01%
NIM4.51%4.61%4.56%4.44%4.44%
Purchase accounting accretion$1.1 million$1.3 million$1.3 million$1.2 million$1.4 million
ROE11.09%11.04%11.91%11.77%11.75%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)11.08%11.01%11.54%11.39%11.41%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)16.56%16.65%18.28%18.26%18.39%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)16.55%16.60%17.70%17.68%17.87%
Diluted earnings per share$0.60$0.60$0.63$0.60$0.58
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$0.60$0.60$0.61$0.58$0.56
Non-performing assets to total assets0.97%0.55%0.56%0.60%0.56%
Common equity tier 1 capital16.7%16.3%16.1%15.6%15.4%
Leverage14.3%14.1%13.8%13.4%13.3%
Tier 1 capital16.7%16.3%16.1%15.6%15.4%
Total risk-based capital19.5%19.1%18.9%19.3%19.1%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.90%1.90%1.87%1.86%1.87%
Book value per share$22.15$21.88$21.41$20.71$20.40
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)$14.87$14.60$14.13$13.44$13.15
Dividends per share$0.21$0.21$0.20$0.20$0.195
Shareholder buyback yield(2)0.25%0.27%0.18%0.49%0.53%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB works for the shareholder each and every day. Our strong, consistent philosophy continues to deliver performance results that ranked us #2 in the U.S. on S&P’s banks over $10 billion for the year 2025. During current uncertain economic and geopolitical times, I am very proud that HOMB continues to be a safe place with a strong balance sheet for our customers and shareholders,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends
 
During the first quarter of 2026, the Company delivered stable and resilient earnings performance, with net income of approximately $118.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter and up year over year. Net income, as adjusted (non‑GAAP)(1), of approximately $118.2 million further reflects the strength and sustainability of underlying operations.

 The chart below reflects solid year‑over‑year growth in pre‑tax, pre‑provision net revenue (PPNR) during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued strength in operating performance. PPNR totaled approximately $152.7 million, representing an increase of $5.6 million, or 3.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), increased $9.9 million, or 6.9%, year over year to approximately $152.7 million, underscoring improved underlying profitability and disciplined expense management.
Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.
 Net Income PPNR 
   
Net interest income after credit loss expense increased by $6.2 million from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 and $8.7 million on a year over year basis. These results reflect a generally upward trend throughout the periods presented, supported by effective balance sheet management and stable credit performance. Despite normal quarterly variability, the Company delivered consistent, high‑quality earnings, underscoring the strength and resilience of its net interest income. Non-interest income was $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a normalization from the levels experienced in prior quarters, primarily due to certain non-continuing other income items. Results remained supported by a diversified mix of revenue streams, with performance over the prior several quarters demonstrating the Company’s ability to generate stable non‑interest income despite typical quarterly variability. Management continues to emphasize disciplined execution and strategic growth initiatives to support long‑term, sustainable income generation.
Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.
 Net Interest Income Non-Interest Income 


Total revenue (net) during the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $266.7 million, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 2.5%, year over year. While revenue moderated from the fourth quarter, results demonstrate the durability of the Company’s revenue base and provide a strong foundation for further growth as 2026 progresses. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company demonstrated continued expense discipline and effective balance sheet management. Interest expense declined to $87.1 million primarily due to the declining interest rate environment. Non‑interest expense remained well controlled at approximately $114.0 million, consistent with prior quarter levels. Together, these trends highlight the Company’s focus on cost efficiency and operating discipline, supporting strong operating leverage and overall earnings performance.
 Revenue Expense 
   
The Company continued to demonstrate strong operating discipline throughout Q1 2026, posting an efficiency ratio of 41.6%. While modestly higher than the fourth quarter level, the efficiency ratio reflects continued, effective expense management and remains well controlled. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), of approximately 42.0% underscores the consistency of underlying operating efficiency, highlighting the Company’s ability to balance investment in growth with disciplined cost management. The Company delivered strong and improving return on average assets (ROA) during the first quarter of 2026, with an ROA of approximately 2.09%. This performance reflects both a year over year and sequential quarterly increase, underscoring continued balance sheet efficiency and disciplined execution. ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), also increased to approximately 2.09%, demonstrating consistent earnings quality and effective asset utilization. Overall, Q1 2026 ROA highlights the Company’s ability to generate attractive returns while maintaining operational and financial stability.
 Efficiency Ratio ROA 


The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.
NIM  NIM Yields
   
Book value per share increased to $22.15 at March 31, 2026, representing steady growth from $20.40 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non‑GAAP)(1) also rose consistently to $14.87 over the same period. The continued sequential improvement reflects retained earnings growth and disciplined capital management, underscoring the Company’s ability to build shareholder value through a range of operating conditions. Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) as of March 31, 2026 are both records for the Company.  
   


Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 was $118.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $118.2 million(1) and $0.60 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Our net interest margin was 4.51% and 4.61% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.08% and 7.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.51 billion to $15.68 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.35% as of March 31, 2026, from 2.47% as of December 31, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.47 billion to $13.66 billion.

During the first quarter of 2026, there was no event interest income compared to $2.6 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in event income was dilutive to the net interest margin by six basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $12.5 million and $13.8 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $226.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, and $233.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was the result of a $12.2 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $4.9 million decrease in interest expense. The $12.2 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of an $11.7 million decrease in loan income and a $1.1 million decrease in income from investments. These reductions were partially offset by a $540,000 increase in income from deposits with other banks. The $4.9 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $4.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $293,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds.

The Company reported $42.8 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026. The most important components of non-interest income were $10.0 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $9.8 million from other service charges and fees, $9.1 million from other income, $5.5 million from trust fees, $4.4 million in mortgage lending income, $2.5 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, and $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance, which were partially offset by $1.2 million in expense from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $114.0 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $63.2 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $26.6 million in other operating expense, $14.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $8.9 million in data processing expenses and $394,000 in merger and acquisition expenses. Included within other expense was the FDIC special assessment credit, which lowered expense by $1.7 million. For the first quarter of 2026, our efficiency ratio was 41.59%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 41.99%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.63 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $15.69 billion at December 31, 2025. Total deposits were $17.74 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.48 billion at December 31, 2025. Total assets were $23.20 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $22.88 billion at December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company had a $52.6 million decrease in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $100.5 million in organic loan decline during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while Centennial CFG experienced $47.9 million of organic loan growth in the first quarter, with $2.06 billion of loans outstanding at March 31, 2026.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 1.16% and 0.54% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.97% and 0.55% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The increase in non-performing loans and assets was primarily due to one loan relationship with a balance of $92.1 million being placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net loans charged-off were $1.4 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $1,720  $982  $ $  $137  $10  $2,849 
Recoveries  (788)  (278)    (277)  (54)  (3)  (1,400)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $932  $704  $ $(277) $83  $7  $1,449 


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $600  $1,420  $ $400  $542  $101  $3,063 
Recoveries  (345)  (195)    (4)  (49)  (4)  (597)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $255  $1,225  $ $396  $493  $97  $2,466 
                            

At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans were $182.1 million, and non-performing assets were $224.1 million. At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.0 million, and non-performing assets were $124.8 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of March 31, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans $119,333 $21,833 $787 $12,131 $25,532 $23 $179,639
Loans 90+ days past due  1,077  36      1,368    2,481
Total non-performing loans  120,410  21,869  787  12,131  26,900  23  182,120
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale  16,164  1,638  22,812    260    40,874
Other non-performing assets        1,140      1,140
Total other non-performing assets  16,164  1,638  22,812  1,140  260    42,014
Total non-performing assets $136,574 $23,507 $23,599 $13,271 $27,160 $23 $224,134
                      

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans $24,234 $18,234 $787 $10,048 $24,645 $54 $78,002
Loans 90+ days past due  2,383  291    3,286  1,020    6,980
Total non-performing loans  26,617  18,525  787  13,334  25,665  54  84,982
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale  15,988  771  22,812    260    39,831
Total other non-performing assets  15,988  771  22,812    260    39,831
Total non-performing assets $42,605 $19,296 $23,599 $13,334 $25,925 $54 $124,813
                      

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $297.6 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 163.43% and 350.17% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.35 billion at March 31, 2026, which increased approximately $52.7 million from December 31, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.9 million increase in retained earnings. This was partially offset by the $13.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and the $13.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $22.15 at March 31, 2026, compared to $21.88 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.87(1) at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.60(1) at December 31, 2025. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2026, were both records for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 507,622 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.25%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 540,706 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.27%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend was consistent with the dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 8 branches in Tennessee, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Acquisition

Effective April 1, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (“Mountain Commerce” or “MCBI”), parent company of Mountain Commerce Bank, pursuant to the terms of a previously disclosed definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”). The acquisition was completed through a series of mergers resulting in Mountain Commerce merging into Home and Mountain Commerce Bank merging into Centennial (collectively, the “Merger”).

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Home issued approximately 5.4 million shares of its common stock valued at approximately $146 million as of April 1, 2026, with MCBI shareholders receiving 0.85 shares of Home common stock for each share of MCBI common stock they owned at closing. No cash consideration was paid in connection with the Merger, except for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares of Home common stock, equal to $26.77 multiplied by any resulting fractional shares of Home common stock to which the former MCBI shareholders would have been entitled.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 16, 2026. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/401378152. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3kRY977wuorjaoPFDRQh4g9LFnhMn. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 493634. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 515402, which will be available until April 23, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “will,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and MCBI operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and MCBI; the ability to retain key employees, customers and business relationships following the acquisition; the reaction to the completed acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the possibility that the costs of integration may be greater than anticipated; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; the impacts of political instability, ongoing or future military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Home assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as otherwise required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $296,209  $237,224  $284,750  $291,344  $319,747 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  815,714   430,113   516,170   809,729   975,983 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,111,923   667,337   800,920   1,101,073   1,295,730 
Federal funds sold  6,025   3,000   3,625   2,600   6,275 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  2,803,847   2,871,931   2,924,496   2,899,968   3,003,320 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,256,635   1,259,262   1,264,200   1,265,292   1,269,896 
Total investment securities  4,060,482   4,131,193   4,188,696   4,165,260   4,273,216 
Loans receivable  15,633,628   15,686,209   15,285,972   15,180,624   14,952,116 
Allowance for credit losses  (297,634)  (297,583)  (285,649)  (281,869)  (279,944)
Loans receivable, net  15,335,994   15,388,626   15,000,323   14,898,755   14,672,172 
Bank premises and equipment, net  374,010   369,324   374,515   379,729   384,843 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  40,874   39,831   41,263   41,529   39,680 
Cash value of life insurance  221,830   220,469   219,075   218,113   221,621 
Accrued interest receivable  106,628   108,939   110,702   107,732   115,983 
Deferred tax asset, net  143,987   148,022   155,963   174,323   170,120 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit intangible  30,355   32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280 
Other assets  371,318   374,592   380,236   383,400   376,030 
Total assets $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $3,994,217  $3,868,405  $3,880,101  $4,024,574  $4,079,289 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,971,866   11,792,828   11,500,921   11,571,949   11,586,106 
Time deposits  1,772,192   1,818,724   1,946,674   1,891,909   1,876,096 
Total deposits  17,738,275   17,479,957   17,327,696   17,488,432   17,541,491 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  157,409   155,803   145,998   140,813   161,401 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  500,250   500,250   550,500   550,500   600,500 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  176,727   169,733   189,551   203,004   207,154 
Subordinated debentures  279,433   279,265   279,093   438,957   439,102 
Total liabilities  18,852,094   18,585,008   18,492,838   18,821,706   18,949,648 
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock  1,964   1,964   1,969   1,972   1,982 
Capital surplus  2,191,243   2,201,923   2,214,211   2,221,576   2,246,312 
Retained earnings  2,335,787   2,258,871   2,181,911   2,097,712   2,018,801 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (179,409)  (165,887)  (183,127)  (235,944)  (224,540)
Total shareholders' equity  4,349,585   4,296,871   4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
Interest income:               
Loans $273,473  $285,491  $283,165  $276,041  $270,784  $273,473  $270,784 
Investment securities               
Taxable  24,728   25,860   26,326   26,444   27,433   24,728   27,433 
Tax-exempt  7,829   7,834   7,743   7,626   7,650   7,829   7,650 
Deposits - other banks  4,945   4,405   6,242   8,951   6,620   4,945   6,620 
Federal funds sold  48   41   56   53   55   48   55 
Total interest income  311,023   323,631   323,532   319,115   312,542   311,023   312,542 
Interest expense:               
Interest on deposits  79,145   83,739   87,962   88,489   86,786   79,145   86,786 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  4,692   4,985   5,378   5,539   5,902   4,692   5,902 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  927   962   1,019   1,012   1,074   927   1,074 
Subordinated debentures  2,355   2,359   3,007   4,123   4,124   2,355   4,124 
Total interest expense  87,119   92,045   97,366   99,163   97,886   87,119   97,886 
Net interest income  223,904   231,586   226,166   219,952   214,656   223,904   214,656 
Provision for credit losses on loans  1,500   14,400   6,700   3,000      1,500    
Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (1,000)     (1,000)        (1,000)   
Recovery of credit losses on investment securities        (2,194)            
Total credit loss expense  500   14,400   3,506   3,000      500    
Net interest income after credit loss expense  223,404   217,186   222,660   216,952   214,656   223,404   214,656 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,007   10,480   10,486   9,552   9,650   10,007   9,650 
Other service charges and fees  9,810   11,148   12,130   12,643   10,689   9,810   10,689 
Trust fees  5,482   5,121   4,600   5,234   4,760   5,482   4,760 
Mortgage lending income  4,430   4,680   4,691   4,780   3,599   4,430   3,599 
Insurance commissions  536   460   574   589   535   536   535 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,368   1,400   1,404   1,415   1,842   1,368   1,842 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,536   2,678   2,658   2,657   2,718   2,536   2,718 
Gain on SBA loans  80   308   46      288   80   288 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (7)  11   (66)  972   (163)  (7)  (163)
Gain (loss) on OREO, net  707   203   (1)  13   (376)  707   (376)
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,248)  1,173   1,020   (238)  442   (1,248)  442 
Other income  9,102   12,838   13,963   13,462   11,442   9,102   11,442 
Total non-interest income  42,803   50,500   51,505   51,079   45,426   42,803   45,426 
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  63,236   62,891   63,804   64,318   61,855   63,236   61,855 
Occupancy and equipment  14,867   14,434   14,828   14,023   14,425   14,867   14,425 
Data processing expense  8,884   8,653   8,871   8,364   8,558   8,884   8,558 
Merger and acquisition expenses  394   580            394    
Other operating expenses  26,594   27,805   27,335   29,335   28,090   26,594   28,090 
Total non-interest expense  113,975   114,363   114,838   116,040   112,928   113,975   112,928 
Income before income taxes  152,232   153,323   159,327   151,991   147,154   152,232   147,154 
Income tax expense  34,023   35,098   35,723   33,588   31,945   34,023   31,945 
Net income $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $118,209  $115,209 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.60  $0.60  $0.63  $0.60  $0.58  $0.60  $0.58 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  0.60   0.60   0.61   0.58   0.56   0.60   0.56 
Basic earnings per common share  0.60   0.60   0.63   0.60   0.58   0.60   0.58 
Dividends per share - common  0.21   0.21   0.20   0.20   0.195   0.21   0.195 
Shareholder buyback yield(2)  0.25%  0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.25%  0.53%
Book value per common share $22.15  $21.88  $21.41  $20.71  $20.40  $22.15  $20.40 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  14.87   14.60   14.13   13.44   13.15   14.87   13.15 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  196,528   196,553   197,078   197,532   198,657   196,528   198,657 
Average diluted shares outstanding  196,733   196,764   197,288   197,765   198,852   196,733   198,852 
End of period common shares outstanding  196,394   196,357   196,889   197,239   198,206   196,394   198,206 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  2.09%  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  2.09%  2.07%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  2.09%  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  2.09%  2.01%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.25%  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  2.25%  2.24%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.25%  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  2.25%  2.18%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  11.09%  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  11.09%  11.75%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  11.08%  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  11.08%  11.41%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.56%  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  16.56%  18.39%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.55%  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  16.55%  17.87%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  16.76%  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.76%  18.64%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  16.76%  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.76%  18.12%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
Efficiency ratio  41.59%  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  41.59%  42.22%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  41.99%  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  41.99%  42.84%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.51%  4.61%  4.56%  4.44%  4.44%  4.51%  4.44%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,661  $2,252  $2,916  $2,526  $2,534  $2,661  $2,534 
Total revenue (net)  266,707   282,086   277,671   271,031   260,082   266,707   260,082 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  152,732   167,723   162,833   154,991   147,154   152,732   147,154 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  152,677   167,130   157,704   150,404   142,821   152,677   142,821 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  57.08%  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  57.08%  56.58%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  57.06%  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  57.06%  54.91%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  57.27%  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  57.27%  56.58%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  57.25%  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  57.25%  54.91%
Total purchase accounting accretion $1,061  $1,265  $1,272  $1,233  $1,378  $1,061  $1,378 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  12,507   13,753   15,009   16,219   17,493   12,507   17,493 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
Advertising $2,227  $2,114  $2,149  $2,054  $1,928  $2,227  $1,928 
Amortization of intangibles  1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   2,047   1,938   2,047 
Electronic banking expense  3,326   3,288   3,357   3,172   3,055   3,326   3,055 
Directors' fees  518   388   405   431   452   518   452 
Due from bank service charges  333   324   404   283   281   333   281 
FDIC and state assessment  1,599   2,970   3,245   1,636   3,387   1,599   3,387 
Insurance  1,074   1,044   1,110   1,049   999   1,074   999 
Legal and accounting  914   1,362   1,061   2,360   3,641   914   3,641 
Other professional fees  1,946   2,168   2,083   2,211   1,947   1,946   1,947 
Operating supplies  748   759   773   711   711   748   711 
Postage  543   564   538   488   503   543   503 
Telephone  363   382   367   419   436   363   436 
Other expense  11,065   10,504   9,819   12,496   8,703   11,065   8,703 
Total other operating expenses $26,594  $27,805  $27,335  $29,335  $28,090  $26,594  $28,090 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  88.13%  89.74%  88.22%  86.80%  85.24%
Common equity to assets  18.75%  18.78%  18.56%  17.83%  17.58%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  13.42%  13.36%  13.08%  12.35%  12.09%
        .  
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,395,529  $5,290,112  $5,494,492  $5,553,182  $5,588,681 
Construction/land development  2,613,604   2,726,993   2,709,197   2,695,561   2,735,760 
Agricultural  321,046   332,412   331,301   315,926   335,437 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  2,100,374   2,134,334   2,142,375   2,138,990   1,947,872 
Multifamily residential  1,232,639   1,140,911   716,595   620,439   576,089 
Total real estate  11,663,192   11,624,762   11,393,960   11,324,098   11,183,839 
Consumer  1,254,936   1,253,746   1,233,523   1,218,834   1,227,745 
Commercial and industrial  2,172,267   2,222,401   2,100,268   2,107,326   2,045,036 
Agricultural  329,563   359,879   346,167   323,457   314,323 
Other  213,670   225,421   212,054   206,909   181,173 
Loans receivable $15,633,628  $15,686,209  $15,285,972  $15,180,624  $14,952,116 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $297,583  $285,649  $281,869  $279,944  $275,880 
Loans charged off  2,849   3,063   4,651   4,071   3,458 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  1,400   597   1,731   2,996   7,522 
Net loans charged off (recovered)  1,449   2,466   2,920   1,075   (4,064)
Provision for credit losses - loans  1,500   14,400   6,700   3,000    
Balance, end of period $297,634  $297,583  $285,649  $281,869  $279,944 
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.04%  0.06%  0.08%  0.03%  (0.11)%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.90%  1.90%  1.87%  1.86%  1.87%
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $179,639  $78,002  $81,087  $89,261  $86,383 
Loans past due 90 days or more  2,481   6,980   4,125   7,031   3,264 
Total non-performing loans  182,120   84,982   85,212   96,292   89,647 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  40,874   39,831   41,263   41,529   39,680 
Other non-performing assets  1,140            63 
Total other non-performing assets  42,014   39,831   41,263   41,529   39,743 
Total non-performing assets $224,134  $124,813  $126,475  $137,821  $129,390 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  163.43%  350.17%  335.22%  292.72%  312.27%
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.16%  0.54%  0.56%  0.63%  0.60%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.97%  0.55%  0.56%  0.60%  0.56%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $557,451 $4,945 3.60% $450,187 $4,405 3.88%
Federal funds sold  5,282  48 3.69%  4,177  41 3.89%
Investment securities - taxable  2,935,901  24,728 3.42%  3,001,146  25,860 3.42%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,175,663  10,285 3.55%  1,166,233  10,240 3.48%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,680,598  273,678 7.08%  15,506,534  285,337 7.30%
Total interest-earning assets  20,354,895  313,684 6.25%  20,128,277  325,883 6.42%
Non-earning assets  2,599,546      2,658,575    
Total assets $22,954,441     $22,786,852    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,868,976 $64,408 2.20% $11,613,721 $67,534 2.31%
Time deposits  1,795,501  14,737 3.33%  1,858,205  16,205 3.46%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,664,477  79,145 2.35%  13,471,926  83,739 2.47%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 151,877  927 2.48%  148,791  962 2.57%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  500,250  4,692 3.80%  518,188  4,985 3.82%
Subordinated debentures  279,350  2,355 3.42%  279,180  2,359 3.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,595,954  87,119 2.42%  14,418,085  92,045 2.53%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,856,492      3,926,307    
Other liabilities  177,275      193,604    
Total liabilities  18,629,721      18,537,996    
Shareholders' equity  4,324,720      4,248,856    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,954,441     $22,786,852    
Net interest spread     3.83%     3.89%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $226,565 4.51%   $233,838 4.61%


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $557,451 $4,945 3.60% $611,962 $6,620 4.39%
Federal funds sold  5,282  48 3.69%  5,091  55 4.38%
Investment securities - taxable  2,935,901  24,728 3.42%  3,179,290  27,433 3.50%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,175,663  10,285 3.55%  1,135,783  10,061 3.59%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,680,598  273,678 7.08%  14,893,912  270,907 7.38%
Total interest-earning assets  20,354,895  313,684 6.25%  19,826,038  315,076 6.45%
Non-earning assets  2,599,546      2,722,797    
Total assets $22,954,441     $22,548,835    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,868,976 $64,408 2.20% $11,402,688 $69,672 2.48%
Time deposits  1,795,501  14,737 3.33%  1,801,503  17,114 3.85%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,664,477  79,145 2.35%  13,204,191  86,786 2.67%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  151,877  927 2.48%  155,861  1,074 2.79%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  500,250  4,692 3.80%  600,681  5,902 3.98%
Subordinated debentures  279,350  2,355 3.42%  439,173  4,124 3.81%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,595,954  87,119 2.42%  14,399,906  97,886 2.76%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,856,492      3,980,944    
Other liabilities  177,275      190,314    
Total liabilities  18,629,721      18,571,164    
Shareholders' equity  4,324,720      3,977,671    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,954,441     $22,548,835    
Net interest spread     3.83%     3.69%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $226,565 4.51%   $217,190 4.44%


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)$118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $118,209  $115,209 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Merger and acquisition expense  394   580            394    
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt        (1,882)            
FDIC special assessment credit  (1,697)        (1,516)     (1,697)   
BOLI death benefits        (187)  (1,243)         
Gain on sale of premises and equipment           (983)         
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,248   (1,173)  (1,020)  238   (442)  1,248   (442)
Special income from equity investment           (3,498)  (3,891)     (3,891)
Legal fee reimbursement           (885)         
Legal claims expense           3,300          
Recoveries on historic losses        (2,040)            
Total pre-tax adjustments  (55)  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (55)  (4,333)
Tax-effect of adjustments  (13)  (231)  (1,207)  (817)  (1,059)  (13)  (1,059)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (42)  (3,274)
Net income, as adjusted (C) $118,167  $117,863  $119,682  $114,633  $111,935  $118,167  $111,935 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  196,733   196,764   197,288   197,765   198,852   196,733   198,852 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.60  $0.60  $0.63  $0.60  $0.58  $0.60  $0.58 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.00   0.00   (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.02)  0.00   (0.02)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.60  $0.60  $0.61  $0.58  $0.56  $0.60  $0.56 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  2.09%  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  2.09%  2.07%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  2.09%  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  2.09%  2.01%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  2.25%  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  2.25%  2.24%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  2.25%  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  2.25%  2.18%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $118,209  $115,209 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   2,047   1,938   2,047 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,466   1,466   1,529   1,530   1,547   1,466   1,547 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (42)  (3,274)
Average assets (E)  22,954,441   22,786,852   22,638,938   22,797,738   22,548,835   22,954,441   22,548,835 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,429,527   1,431,479   1,433,474   1,435,480   1,437,515   1,429,527   1,437,515 


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY            
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  11.09%  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  11.09%  11.75%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  11.08%  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  11.08%  11.41%
Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E))  16.56%  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  16.56%  18.39%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  16.55%  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  16.55%  17.87%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  16.76%  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.76%  18.64%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  16.76%  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.76%  18.12%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $118,209  $118,225  $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $118,209  $115,209 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  119,675   119,691   125,133   119,933   116,756   119,675   116,756 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (42)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (42)  (3,274)
Average common equity (D)  4,324,720   4,248,856   4,115,884   4,036,155   3,977,671   4,324,720   3,977,671 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,429,527   1,431,479   1,433,474   1,435,480   1,437,515   1,429,527   1,437,515 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))  41.59%  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  41.59%  42.22%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))  41.99%  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  41.99%  42.84%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  57.08%  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  57.08%  56.58%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  57.06%  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  57.06%  54.91%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $152,732  $167,723  $162,833  $154,991  $147,154  $152,732  $147,154 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $152,677  $167,130  $157,704  $150,404  $142,821  $152,677  $142,821 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  57.27%  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  57.27%  56.58%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)  57.25%  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  57.25%  54.91%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $152,232  $153,323  $159,327  $151,991  $147,154  $152,232  $147,154 
Net interest income (B)  223,904   231,586   226,166   219,952   214,656   223,904   214,656 
Non-interest income (C)  42,803   50,500   51,505   51,079   45,426   42,803   45,426 
Non-interest expense (D)  113,975   114,363   114,838   116,040   112,928   113,975   112,928 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,661   2,252   2,916   2,526   2,534   2,661   2,534 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  (55)  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (55)  (4,333)
Amortization of intangibles (G)  1,938   1,938   2,024   2,025   2,047   1,938   2,047 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $  $  $1,882  $  $  $  $ 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,248)  1,173   1,020   (238)  442   (1,248)  442 
Gain (loss) on OREO  707   203   (1)  13   (376)  707   (376)
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (7)  11   (66)  972   (163)  (7)  (163)
Special income from equity investment           3,498   3,891      3,891 
BOLI death benefits        187   1,243          
Legal expense reimbursement           885          
Recoveries on historic losses        2,040             
Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $(548) $1,387  $5,062  $6,373  $3,794  $(548) $3,794 
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment credit  (1,697)        (1,516)     (1,697)   
Merger and acquisition expenses  394   580            394    
Legal claims expense           3,300          
Legal expense reimbursement                     
TRUPS redemption fees                     
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $(1,303) $580  $  $1,784  $  $(1,303) $ 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $22.15  $21.88  $21.41  $20.71  $20.40 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  14.87   14.60   14.13   13.44   13.15 
           
Total shareholders' equity (A) $4,349,585  $4,296,871  $4,214,964  $4,085,316  $4,042,555 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  196,394   196,357   196,889   197,239   198,206 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  30,355   32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  18.75%  18.78%  18.56%  17.83%  17.58%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  13.42%  13.36%  13.08%  12.35%  12.09%
           
Total assets (A) $23,201,679  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203 
Total shareholders' equity (B)  4,349,585   4,296,871   4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  30,355   32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Shareholder Buyback Yield
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD              
Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B)  0.25%  0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.25%  0.53%
               
Shares repurchased  508   541   350   1,000   1,000   508   1,000 
Average price per share $27.32  $27.26  $28.34  $26.99  $29.67  $27.32  $29.67 
Principal cost  13,877   14,747   9,918   26,989   29,668   13,877   29,668 
Excise tax  1   141   93   459   117   1   117 
Total share repurchase cost (A) $13,878  $14,888  $10,011  $27,448  $29,785  $13,878  $29,785 
               
Shares outstanding beginning of period  196,357   196,889   197,239   198,206   198,882   196,357   198,882 
Price per share beginning of period $27.78  $28.30  $28.46  $28.27  $28.30  $27.78  $28.30 
Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $5,454,797  $5,571,959  $5,613,422  $5,603,284  $5,628,361  $5,454,797  $5,628,361 
               

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