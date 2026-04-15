HOMB’s Top-Tier Performance Continues into 2026 with First Quarter Earnings of $118.2 Million, EPS of $0.60 and ROA of 2.09%

CONWAY, Ark., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights Metric Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Net income $118.2 million $118.2 million $123.6 million $118.4 million $115.2 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $118.2 million $117.9 million $119.7 million $114.6 million $111.9 million Total revenue (net) $266.7 million $282.1 million $277.7 million $271.0 million $260.1 million Income before income taxes $152.2 million $153.3 million $159.3 million $152.0 million $147.2 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $152.7 million $167.7 million $162.8 million $155.0 million $147.2 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $152.7 million $167.1 million $157.7 million $150.4 million $142.8 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 57.08% 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 57.06% 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 57.27% 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 57.25% 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% ROA 2.09% 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09% 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% NIM 4.51% 4.61% 4.56% 4.44% 4.44% Purchase accounting accretion $1.1 million $1.3 million $1.3 million $1.2 million $1.4 million ROE 11.09% 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.08% 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 16.56% 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 16.55% 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.60 $0.60 $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97% 0.55% 0.56% 0.60% 0.56% Common equity tier 1 capital 16.7% 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% Leverage 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.3% Tier 1 capital 16.7% 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% Total risk-based capital 19.5% 19.1% 18.9% 19.3% 19.1% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90% 1.90% 1.87% 1.86% 1.87% Book value per share $22.15 $21.88 $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) $14.87 $14.60 $14.13 $13.44 $13.15 Dividends per share $0.21 $0.21 $0.20 $0.20 $0.195 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.25% 0.27% 0.18% 0.49% 0.53%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB works for the shareholder each and every day. Our strong, consistent philosophy continues to deliver performance results that ranked us #2 in the U.S. on S&P’s banks over $10 billion for the year 2025. During current uncertain economic and geopolitical times, I am very proud that HOMB continues to be a safe place with a strong balance sheet for our customers and shareholders,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends During the first quarter of 2026, the Company delivered stable and resilient earnings performance, with net income of approximately $118.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter and up year over year. Net income, as adjusted (non‑GAAP)(1), of approximately $118.2 million further reflects the strength and sustainability of underlying operations.



The chart below reflects solid year‑over‑year growth in pre‑tax, pre‑provision net revenue (PPNR) during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued strength in operating performance. PPNR totaled approximately $152.7 million, representing an increase of $5.6 million, or 3.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), increased $9.9 million, or 6.9%, year over year to approximately $152.7 million, underscoring improved underlying profitability and disciplined expense management. Dollar amounts presented below in thousands. Net interest income after credit loss expense increased by $6.2 million from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 and $8.7 million on a year over year basis. These results reflect a generally upward trend throughout the periods presented, supported by effective balance sheet management and stable credit performance. Despite normal quarterly variability, the Company delivered consistent, high‑quality earnings, underscoring the strength and resilience of its net interest income. Non-interest income was $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a normalization from the levels experienced in prior quarters, primarily due to certain non-continuing other income items. Results remained supported by a diversified mix of revenue streams, with performance over the prior several quarters demonstrating the Company’s ability to generate stable non‑interest income despite typical quarterly variability. Management continues to emphasize disciplined execution and strategic growth initiatives to support long‑term, sustainable income generation. Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.





Total revenue (net) during the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $266.7 million, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 2.5%, year over year. While revenue moderated from the fourth quarter, results demonstrate the durability of the Company’s revenue base and provide a strong foundation for further growth as 2026 progresses. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company demonstrated continued expense discipline and effective balance sheet management. Interest expense declined to $87.1 million primarily due to the declining interest rate environment. Non‑interest expense remained well controlled at approximately $114.0 million, consistent with prior quarter levels. Together, these trends highlight the Company’s focus on cost efficiency and operating discipline, supporting strong operating leverage and overall earnings performance. The Company continued to demonstrate strong operating discipline throughout Q1 2026, posting an efficiency ratio of 41.6%. While modestly higher than the fourth quarter level, the efficiency ratio reflects continued, effective expense management and remains well controlled. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), of approximately 42.0% underscores the consistency of underlying operating efficiency, highlighting the Company’s ability to balance investment in growth with disciplined cost management. The Company delivered strong and improving return on average assets (ROA) during the first quarter of 2026, with an ROA of approximately 2.09%. This performance reflects both a year over year and sequential quarterly increase, underscoring continued balance sheet efficiency and disciplined execution. ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), also increased to approximately 2.09%, demonstrating consistent earnings quality and effective asset utilization. Overall, Q1 2026 ROA highlights the Company’s ability to generate attractive returns while maintaining operational and financial stability.





The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency. Book value per share increased to $22.15 at March 31, 2026, representing steady growth from $20.40 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non‑GAAP)(1) also rose consistently to $14.87 over the same period. The continued sequential improvement reflects retained earnings growth and disciplined capital management, underscoring the Company’s ability to build shareholder value through a range of operating conditions. Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) as of March 31, 2026 are both records for the Company.





Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 was $118.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $118.2 million(1) and $0.60 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Our net interest margin was 4.51% and 4.61% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.08% and 7.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.51 billion to $15.68 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.35% as of March 31, 2026, from 2.47% as of December 31, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.47 billion to $13.66 billion.

During the first quarter of 2026, there was no event interest income compared to $2.6 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in event income was dilutive to the net interest margin by six basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $12.5 million and $13.8 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $226.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, and $233.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was the result of a $12.2 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $4.9 million decrease in interest expense. The $12.2 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of an $11.7 million decrease in loan income and a $1.1 million decrease in income from investments. These reductions were partially offset by a $540,000 increase in income from deposits with other banks. The $4.9 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $4.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $293,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds.

The Company reported $42.8 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026. The most important components of non-interest income were $10.0 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $9.8 million from other service charges and fees, $9.1 million from other income, $5.5 million from trust fees, $4.4 million in mortgage lending income, $2.5 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, and $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance, which were partially offset by $1.2 million in expense from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $114.0 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $63.2 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $26.6 million in other operating expense, $14.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $8.9 million in data processing expenses and $394,000 in merger and acquisition expenses. Included within other expense was the FDIC special assessment credit, which lowered expense by $1.7 million. For the first quarter of 2026, our efficiency ratio was 41.59%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 41.99%(1) .

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.63 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $15.69 billion at December 31, 2025. Total deposits were $17.74 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.48 billion at December 31, 2025. Total assets were $23.20 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $22.88 billion at December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company had a $52.6 million decrease in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $100.5 million in organic loan decline during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while Centennial CFG experienced $47.9 million of organic loan growth in the first quarter, with $2.06 billion of loans outstanding at March 31, 2026.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 1.16% and 0.54% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.97% and 0.55% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The increase in non-performing loans and assets was primarily due to one loan relationship with a balance of $92.1 million being placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net loans charged-off were $1.4 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 1,720 $ 982 $ — $ — $ 137 $ 10 $ 2,849 Recoveries (788 ) (278 ) — (277 ) (54 ) (3 ) (1,400 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 932 $ 704 $ — $ (277 ) $ 83 $ 7 $ 1,449





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 600 $ 1,420 $ — $ 400 $ 542 $ 101 $ 3,063 Recoveries (345 ) (195 ) — (4 ) (49 ) (4 ) (597 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 255 $ 1,225 $ — $ 396 $ 493 $ 97 $ 2,466

At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans were $182.1 million, and non-performing assets were $224.1 million. At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.0 million, and non-performing assets were $124.8 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of March 31, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans $ 119,333 $ 21,833 $ 787 $ 12,131 $ 25,532 $ 23 $ 179,639 Loans 90+ days past due 1,077 36 — — 1,368 — 2,481 Total non-performing loans 120,410 21,869 787 12,131 26,900 23 182,120 Foreclosed assets held for sale 16,164 1,638 22,812 — 260 — 40,874 Other non-performing assets — — — 1,140 — — 1,140 Total other non-performing assets 16,164 1,638 22,812 1,140 260 — 42,014 Total non-performing assets $ 136,574 $ 23,507 $ 23,599 $ 13,271 $ 27,160 $ 23 $ 224,134

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans $ 24,234 $ 18,234 $ 787 $ 10,048 $ 24,645 $ 54 $ 78,002 Loans 90+ days past due 2,383 291 — 3,286 1,020 — 6,980 Total non-performing loans 26,617 18,525 787 13,334 25,665 54 84,982 Foreclosed assets held for sale 15,988 771 22,812 — 260 — 39,831 Total other non-performing assets 15,988 771 22,812 — 260 — 39,831 Total non-performing assets $ 42,605 $ 19,296 $ 23,599 $ 13,334 $ 25,925 $ 54 $ 124,813

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $297.6 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 163.43% and 350.17% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.35 billion at March 31, 2026, which increased approximately $52.7 million from December 31, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.9 million increase in retained earnings. This was partially offset by the $13.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and the $13.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $22.15 at March 31, 2026, compared to $21.88 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.87(1) at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.60(1) at December 31, 2025. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2026, were both records for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 507,622 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.25%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 540,706 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.27%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend was consistent with the dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 8 branches in Tennessee, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Acquisition

Effective April 1, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (“Mountain Commerce” or “MCBI”), parent company of Mountain Commerce Bank, pursuant to the terms of a previously disclosed definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”). The acquisition was completed through a series of mergers resulting in Mountain Commerce merging into Home and Mountain Commerce Bank merging into Centennial (collectively, the “Merger”).

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Home issued approximately 5.4 million shares of its common stock valued at approximately $146 million as of April 1, 2026, with MCBI shareholders receiving 0.85 shares of Home common stock for each share of MCBI common stock they owned at closing. No cash consideration was paid in connection with the Merger, except for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares of Home common stock, equal to $26.77 multiplied by any resulting fractional shares of Home common stock to which the former MCBI shareholders would have been entitled.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 16, 2026. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/401378152 . Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3kRY977wuorjaoPFDRQh4g9LFnhMn . Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 493634. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 515402, which will be available until April 23, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “will,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and MCBI operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and MCBI; the ability to retain key employees, customers and business relationships following the acquisition; the reaction to the completed acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the possibility that the costs of integration may be greater than anticipated; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; the impacts of political instability, ongoing or future military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Home assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as otherwise required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 296,209 $ 237,224 $ 284,750 $ 291,344 $ 319,747 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 815,714 430,113 516,170 809,729 975,983 Cash and cash equivalents 1,111,923 667,337 800,920 1,101,073 1,295,730 Federal funds sold 6,025 3,000 3,625 2,600 6,275 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,803,847 2,871,931 2,924,496 2,899,968 3,003,320 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,256,635 1,259,262 1,264,200 1,265,292 1,269,896 Total investment securities 4,060,482 4,131,193 4,188,696 4,165,260 4,273,216 Loans receivable 15,633,628 15,686,209 15,285,972 15,180,624 14,952,116 Allowance for credit losses (297,634 ) (297,583 ) (285,649 ) (281,869 ) (279,944 ) Loans receivable, net 15,335,994 15,388,626 15,000,323 14,898,755 14,672,172 Bank premises and equipment, net 374,010 369,324 374,515 379,729 384,843 Foreclosed assets held for sale 40,874 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,680 Cash value of life insurance 221,830 220,469 219,075 218,113 221,621 Accrued interest receivable 106,628 108,939 110,702 107,732 115,983 Deferred tax asset, net 143,987 148,022 155,963 174,323 170,120 Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280 Other assets 371,318 374,592 380,236 383,400 376,030 Total assets $ 23,201,679 $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 3,994,217 $ 3,868,405 $ 3,880,101 $ 4,024,574 $ 4,079,289 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 11,971,866 11,792,828 11,500,921 11,571,949 11,586,106 Time deposits 1,772,192 1,818,724 1,946,674 1,891,909 1,876,096 Total deposits 17,738,275 17,479,957 17,327,696 17,488,432 17,541,491 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 157,409 155,803 145,998 140,813 161,401 FHLB and other borrowed funds 500,250 500,250 550,500 550,500 600,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 176,727 169,733 189,551 203,004 207,154 Subordinated debentures 279,433 279,265 279,093 438,957 439,102 Total liabilities 18,852,094 18,585,008 18,492,838 18,821,706 18,949,648 Shareholders' equity Common stock 1,964 1,964 1,969 1,972 1,982 Capital surplus 2,191,243 2,201,923 2,214,211 2,221,576 2,246,312 Retained earnings 2,335,787 2,258,871 2,181,911 2,097,712 2,018,801 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179,409 ) (165,887 ) (183,127 ) (235,944 ) (224,540 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,349,585 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,201,679 $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (In thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Interest income: Loans $ 273,473 $ 285,491 $ 283,165 $ 276,041 $ 270,784 $ 273,473 $ 270,784 Investment securities Taxable 24,728 25,860 26,326 26,444 27,433 24,728 27,433 Tax-exempt 7,829 7,834 7,743 7,626 7,650 7,829 7,650 Deposits - other banks 4,945 4,405 6,242 8,951 6,620 4,945 6,620 Federal funds sold 48 41 56 53 55 48 55 Total interest income 311,023 323,631 323,532 319,115 312,542 311,023 312,542 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 79,145 83,739 87,962 88,489 86,786 79,145 86,786 FHLB and other borrowed funds 4,692 4,985 5,378 5,539 5,902 4,692 5,902 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 927 962 1,019 1,012 1,074 927 1,074 Subordinated debentures 2,355 2,359 3,007 4,123 4,124 2,355 4,124 Total interest expense 87,119 92,045 97,366 99,163 97,886 87,119 97,886 Net interest income 223,904 231,586 226,166 219,952 214,656 223,904 214,656 Provision for credit losses on loans 1,500 14,400 6,700 3,000 — 1,500 — Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) — — (1,000 ) — Recovery of credit losses on investment securities — — (2,194 ) — — — — Total credit loss expense 500 14,400 3,506 3,000 — 500 — Net interest income after credit loss expense 223,404 217,186 222,660 216,952 214,656 223,404 214,656 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,007 10,480 10,486 9,552 9,650 10,007 9,650 Other service charges and fees 9,810 11,148 12,130 12,643 10,689 9,810 10,689 Trust fees 5,482 5,121 4,600 5,234 4,760 5,482 4,760 Mortgage lending income 4,430 4,680 4,691 4,780 3,599 4,430 3,599 Insurance commissions 536 460 574 589 535 536 535 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,368 1,400 1,404 1,415 1,842 1,368 1,842 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,536 2,678 2,658 2,657 2,718 2,536 2,718 Gain on SBA loans 80 308 46 — 288 80 288 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (7 ) 11 (66 ) 972 (163 ) (7 ) (163 ) Gain (loss) on OREO, net 707 203 (1 ) 13 (376 ) 707 (376 ) Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (1,248 ) 1,173 1,020 (238 ) 442 (1,248 ) 442 Other income 9,102 12,838 13,963 13,462 11,442 9,102 11,442 Total non-interest income 42,803 50,500 51,505 51,079 45,426 42,803 45,426 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 63,236 62,891 63,804 64,318 61,855 63,236 61,855 Occupancy and equipment 14,867 14,434 14,828 14,023 14,425 14,867 14,425 Data processing expense 8,884 8,653 8,871 8,364 8,558 8,884 8,558 Merger and acquisition expenses 394 580 — — — 394 — Other operating expenses 26,594 27,805 27,335 29,335 28,090 26,594 28,090 Total non-interest expense 113,975 114,363 114,838 116,040 112,928 113,975 112,928 Income before income taxes 152,232 153,323 159,327 151,991 147,154 152,232 147,154 Income tax expense 34,023 35,098 35,723 33,588 31,945 34,023 31,945 Net income $ 118,209 $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 118,209 $ 115,209





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.60 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.56 0.60 0.56 Basic earnings per common share 0.60 0.60 0.63 0.60 0.58 0.60 0.58 Dividends per share - common 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.195 0.21 0.195 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.25 % 0.53 % Book value per common share $ 22.15 $ 21.88 $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 $ 22.15 $ 20.40 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 14.87 14.60 14.13 13.44 13.15 14.87 13.15 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 196,528 196,553 197,078 197,532 198,657 196,528 198,657 Average diluted shares outstanding 196,733 196,764 197,288 197,765 198,852 196,733 198,852 End of period common shares outstanding 196,394 196,357 196,889 197,239 198,206 196,394 198,206 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 2.09 % 2.06 % 2.17 % 2.08 % 2.07 % 2.09 % 2.07 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09 % 2.05 % 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.01 % 2.09 % 2.01 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.24 % 2.25 % 2.24 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 2.25 % 2.18 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.09 % 11.04 % 11.91 % 11.77 % 11.75 % 11.09 % 11.75 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.08 % 11.01 % 11.54 % 11.39 % 11.41 % 11.08 % 11.41 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.56 % 16.65 % 18.28 % 18.26 % 18.39 % 16.56 % 18.39 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.55 % 16.60 % 17.70 % 17.68 % 17.87 % 16.55 % 17.87 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.76 % 16.85 % 18.51 % 18.50 % 18.64 % 16.76 % 18.64 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.76 % 16.80 % 17.93 % 17.92 % 18.12 % 16.76 % 18.12 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Efficiency ratio 41.59 % 39.54 % 40.21 % 41.68 % 42.22 % 41.59 % 42.22 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 41.99 % 39.53 % 40.95 % 42.01 % 42.84 % 41.99 % 42.84 % Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.51 % 4.61 % 4.56 % 4.44 % 4.44 % 4.51 % 4.44 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,661 $ 2,252 $ 2,916 $ 2,526 $ 2,534 $ 2,661 $ 2,534 Total revenue (net) 266,707 282,086 277,671 271,031 260,082 266,707 260,082 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 152,732 167,723 162,833 154,991 147,154 152,732 147,154 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 152,677 167,130 157,704 150,404 142,821 152,677 142,821 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 57.08 % 54.35 % 57.38 % 56.08 % 56.58 % 57.08 % 56.58 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 57.06 % 54.14 % 55.53 % 54.39 % 54.91 % 57.06 % 54.91 % P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 57.27 % 59.46 % 58.64 % 57.19 % 56.58 % 57.27 % 56.58 % P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 57.25 % 59.25 % 56.80 % 55.49 % 54.91 % 57.25 % 54.91 % Total purchase accounting accretion $ 1,061 $ 1,265 $ 1,272 $ 1,233 $ 1,378 $ 1,061 $ 1,378 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 12,507 13,753 15,009 16,219 17,493 12,507 17,493 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 2,227 $ 2,114 $ 2,149 $ 2,054 $ 1,928 $ 2,227 $ 1,928 Amortization of intangibles 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 1,938 2,047 Electronic banking expense 3,326 3,288 3,357 3,172 3,055 3,326 3,055 Directors' fees 518 388 405 431 452 518 452 Due from bank service charges 333 324 404 283 281 333 281 FDIC and state assessment 1,599 2,970 3,245 1,636 3,387 1,599 3,387 Insurance 1,074 1,044 1,110 1,049 999 1,074 999 Legal and accounting 914 1,362 1,061 2,360 3,641 914 3,641 Other professional fees 1,946 2,168 2,083 2,211 1,947 1,946 1,947 Operating supplies 748 759 773 711 711 748 711 Postage 543 564 538 488 503 543 503 Telephone 363 382 367 419 436 363 436 Other expense 11,065 10,504 9,819 12,496 8,703 11,065 8,703 Total other operating expenses $ 26,594 $ 27,805 $ 27,335 $ 29,335 $ 28,090 $ 26,594 $ 28,090 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 88.13 % 89.74 % 88.22 % 86.80 % 85.24 % Common equity to assets 18.75 % 18.78 % 18.56 % 17.83 % 17.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 13.42 % 13.36 % 13.08 % 12.35 % 12.09 % . LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,395,529 $ 5,290,112 $ 5,494,492 $ 5,553,182 $ 5,588,681 Construction/land development 2,613,604 2,726,993 2,709,197 2,695,561 2,735,760 Agricultural 321,046 332,412 331,301 315,926 335,437 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 2,100,374 2,134,334 2,142,375 2,138,990 1,947,872 Multifamily residential 1,232,639 1,140,911 716,595 620,439 576,089 Total real estate 11,663,192 11,624,762 11,393,960 11,324,098 11,183,839 Consumer 1,254,936 1,253,746 1,233,523 1,218,834 1,227,745 Commercial and industrial 2,172,267 2,222,401 2,100,268 2,107,326 2,045,036 Agricultural 329,563 359,879 346,167 323,457 314,323 Other 213,670 225,421 212,054 206,909 181,173 Loans receivable $ 15,633,628 $ 15,686,209 $ 15,285,972 $ 15,180,624 $ 14,952,116 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 297,583 $ 285,649 $ 281,869 $ 279,944 $ 275,880 Loans charged off 2,849 3,063 4,651 4,071 3,458 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 1,400 597 1,731 2,996 7,522 Net loans charged off (recovered) 1,449 2,466 2,920 1,075 (4,064 ) Provision for credit losses - loans 1,500 14,400 6,700 3,000 — Balance, end of period $ 297,634 $ 297,583 $ 285,649 $ 281,869 $ 279,944 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.03 % (0.11 )% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90 % 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.87 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 179,639 $ 78,002 $ 81,087 $ 89,261 $ 86,383 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,481 6,980 4,125 7,031 3,264 Total non-performing loans 182,120 84,982 85,212 96,292 89,647 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 40,874 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,680 Other non-performing assets 1,140 — — — 63 Total other non-performing assets 42,014 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,743 Total non-performing assets $ 224,134 $ 124,813 $ 126,475 $ 137,821 $ 129,390 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 163.43 % 350.17 % 335.22 % 292.72 % 312.27 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.16 % 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.56 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 557,451 $ 4,945 3.60 % $ 450,187 $ 4,405 3.88 % Federal funds sold 5,282 48 3.69 % 4,177 41 3.89 % Investment securities - taxable 2,935,901 24,728 3.42 % 3,001,146 25,860 3.42 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,175,663 10,285 3.55 % 1,166,233 10,240 3.48 % Loans receivable - FTE 15,680,598 273,678 7.08 % 15,506,534 285,337 7.30 % Total interest-earning assets 20,354,895 313,684 6.25 % 20,128,277 325,883 6.42 % Non-earning assets 2,599,546 2,658,575 Total assets $ 22,954,441 $ 22,786,852 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,868,976 $ 64,408 2.20 % $ 11,613,721 $ 67,534 2.31 % Time deposits 1,795,501 14,737 3.33 % 1,858,205 16,205 3.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,664,477 79,145 2.35 % 13,471,926 83,739 2.47 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 151,877 927 2.48 % 148,791 962 2.57 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 500,250 4,692 3.80 % 518,188 4,985 3.82 % Subordinated debentures 279,350 2,355 3.42 % 279,180 2,359 3.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,595,954 87,119 2.42 % 14,418,085 92,045 2.53 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,856,492 3,926,307 Other liabilities 177,275 193,604 Total liabilities 18,629,721 18,537,996 Shareholders' equity 4,324,720 4,248,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,954,441 $ 22,786,852 Net interest spread 3.83 % 3.89 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 226,565 4.51 % $ 233,838 4.61 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 557,451 $ 4,945 3.60 % $ 611,962 $ 6,620 4.39 % Federal funds sold 5,282 48 3.69 % 5,091 55 4.38 % Investment securities - taxable 2,935,901 24,728 3.42 % 3,179,290 27,433 3.50 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,175,663 10,285 3.55 % 1,135,783 10,061 3.59 % Loans receivable - FTE 15,680,598 273,678 7.08 % 14,893,912 270,907 7.38 % Total interest-earning assets 20,354,895 313,684 6.25 % 19,826,038 315,076 6.45 % Non-earning assets 2,599,546 2,722,797 Total assets $ 22,954,441 $ 22,548,835 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,868,976 $ 64,408 2.20 % $ 11,402,688 $ 69,672 2.48 % Time deposits 1,795,501 14,737 3.33 % 1,801,503 17,114 3.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,664,477 79,145 2.35 % 13,204,191 86,786 2.67 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 151,877 927 2.48 % 155,861 1,074 2.79 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 500,250 4,692 3.80 % 600,681 5,902 3.98 % Subordinated debentures 279,350 2,355 3.42 % 439,173 4,124 3.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,595,954 87,119 2.42 % 14,399,906 97,886 2.76 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,856,492 3,980,944 Other liabilities 177,275 190,314 Total liabilities 18,629,721 18,571,164 Shareholders' equity 4,324,720 3,977,671 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,954,441 $ 22,548,835 Net interest spread 3.83 % 3.69 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 226,565 4.51 % $ 217,190 4.44 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,209 $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 118,209 $ 115,209 Pre-tax adjustments Merger and acquisition expense 394 580 — — — 394 — Gain on retirement of subordinated debt — — (1,882 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment credit (1,697 ) — — (1,516 ) — (1,697 ) — BOLI death benefits — — (187 ) (1,243 ) — — — Gain on sale of premises and equipment — — — (983 ) — — — Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,248 (1,173 ) (1,020 ) 238 (442 ) 1,248 (442 ) Special income from equity investment — — — (3,498 ) (3,891 ) — (3,891 ) Legal fee reimbursement — — — (885 ) — — — Legal claims expense — — — 3,300 — — — Recoveries on historic losses — — (2,040 ) — — — — Total pre-tax adjustments (55 ) (593 ) (5,129 ) (4,587 ) (4,333 ) (55 ) (4,333 ) Tax-effect of adjustments (13 ) (231 ) (1,207 ) (817 ) (1,059 ) (13 ) (1,059 ) Total adjustments after-tax (B) (42 ) (362 ) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (42 ) (3,274 ) Net income, as adjusted (C) $ 118,167 $ 117,863 $ 119,682 $ 114,633 $ 111,935 $ 118,167 $ 111,935 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 196,733 196,764 197,288 197,765 198,852 196,733 198,852 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.00 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 2.09 % 2.06 % 2.17 % 2.08 % 2.07 % 2.09 % 2.07 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 2.09 % 2.05 % 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.01 % 2.09 % 2.01 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.24 % 2.25 % 2.24 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 2.25 % 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 2.25 % 2.18 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,209 $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 118,209 $ 115,209 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 1,938 2,047 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,466 1,466 1,529 1,530 1,547 1,466 1,547 Adjustments after-tax (D) (42 ) (362 ) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (42 ) (3,274 ) Average assets (E) 22,954,441 22,786,852 22,638,938 22,797,738 22,548,835 22,954,441 22,548,835 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,429,527 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,429,527 1,437,515





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.09 % 11.04 % 11.91 % 11.77 % 11.75 % 11.09 % 11.75 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.08 % 11.01 % 11.54 % 11.39 % 11.41 % 11.08 % 11.41 % Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E)) 16.56 % 16.65 % 18.28 % 18.26 % 18.39 % 16.56 % 18.39 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 16.55 % 16.60 % 17.70 % 17.68 % 17.87 % 16.55 % 17.87 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 16.76 % 16.85 % 18.51 % 18.50 % 18.64 % 16.76 % 18.64 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 16.76 % 16.80 % 17.93 % 17.92 % 18.12 % 16.76 % 18.12 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,209 $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 118,209 $ 115,209 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 119,675 119,691 125,133 119,933 116,756 119,675 116,756 Adjustments after-tax (C) (42 ) (362 ) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (42 ) (3,274 ) Average common equity (D) 4,324,720 4,248,856 4,115,884 4,036,155 3,977,671 4,324,720 3,977,671 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,429,527 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,429,527 1,437,515 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 41.59 % 39.54 % 40.21 % 41.68 % 42.22 % 41.59 % 42.22 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 41.99 % 39.53 % 40.95 % 42.01 % 42.84 % 41.99 % 42.84 % Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 57.08 % 54.35 % 57.38 % 56.08 % 56.58 % 57.08 % 56.58 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 57.06 % 54.14 % 55.53 % 54.39 % 54.91 % 57.06 % 54.91 % Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 152,732 $ 167,723 $ 162,833 $ 154,991 $ 147,154 $ 152,732 $ 147,154 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $ 152,677 $ 167,130 $ 157,704 $ 150,404 $ 142,821 $ 152,677 $ 142,821 P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 57.27 % 59.46 % 58.64 % 57.19 % 56.58 % 57.27 % 56.58 % P5 NR , as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 57.25 % 59.25 % 56.80 % 55.49 % 54.91 % 57.25 % 54.91 % Pre-tax net income (A) $ 152,232 $ 153,323 $ 159,327 $ 151,991 $ 147,154 $ 152,232 $ 147,154 Net interest income (B) 223,904 231,586 226,166 219,952 214,656 223,904 214,656 Non-interest income (C) 42,803 50,500 51,505 51,079 45,426 42,803 45,426 Non-interest expense (D) 113,975 114,363 114,838 116,040 112,928 113,975 112,928 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,661 2,252 2,916 2,526 2,534 2,661 2,534 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (55 ) (593 ) (5,129 ) (4,587 ) (4,333 ) (55 ) (4,333 ) Amortization of intangibles (G) 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 1,938 2,047 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $ — $ — $ 1,882 $ — $ — $ — $ — Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (1,248 ) 1,173 1,020 (238 ) 442 (1,248 ) 442 Gain (loss) on OREO 707 203 (1 ) 13 (376 ) 707 (376 ) Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net (7 ) 11 (66 ) 972 (163 ) (7 ) (163 ) Special income from equity investment — — — 3,498 3,891 — 3,891 BOLI death benefits — — 187 1,243 — — — Legal expense reimbursement — — — 885 — — — Recoveries on historic losses — — 2,040 — — — — Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $ (548 ) $ 1,387 $ 5,062 $ 6,373 $ 3,794 $ (548 ) $ 3,794 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment credit (1,697 ) — — (1,516 ) — (1,697 ) — Merger and acquisition expenses 394 580 — — — 394 — Legal claims expense — — — 3,300 — — — Legal expense reimbursement — — — — — — — TRUPS redemption fees — — — — — — — Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $ (1,303 ) $ 580 $ — $ 1,784 $ — $ (1,303 ) $ —







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 22.15 $ 21.88 $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 14.87 14.60 14.13 13.44 13.15 Total shareholders' equity (A) $ 4,349,585 $ 4,296,871 $ 4,214,964 $ 4,085,316 $ 4,042,555 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 196,394 196,357 196,889 197,239 198,206 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 18.75 % 18.78 % 18.56 % 17.83 % 17.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 13.42 % 13.36 % 13.08 % 12.35 % 12.09 % Total assets (A) $ 23,201,679 $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 Total shareholders' equity (B) 4,349,585 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280







Home BancShares, Inc. Shareholder Buyback Yield (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands) Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B) 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.25 % 0.53 % Shares repurchased 508 541 350 1,000 1,000 508 1,000 Average price per share $ 27.32 $ 27.26 $ 28.34 $ 26.99 $ 29.67 $ 27.32 $ 29.67 Principal cost 13,877 14,747 9,918 26,989 29,668 13,877 29,668 Excise tax 1 141 93 459 117 1 117 Total share repurchase cost (A) $ 13,878 $ 14,888 $ 10,011 $ 27,448 $ 29,785 $ 13,878 $ 29,785 Shares outstanding beginning of period 196,357 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 196,357 198,882 Price per share beginning of period $ 27.78 $ 28.30 $ 28.46 $ 28.27 $ 28.30 $ 27.78 $ 28.30 Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $ 5,454,797 $ 5,571,959 $ 5,613,422 $ 5,603,284 $ 5,628,361 $ 5,454,797 $ 5,628,361

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