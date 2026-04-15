TAP, Inc. Launches TAP Terminal - A Unified Financial Platform Designed to Serve an Estimated 300 Million Global Retail Investors

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a financial technology company focused on multi-asset investing, payments, and blockchain-based financial markets technologies, today announced the launch of the TAP Terminal, a next-generation financial markets platform designed to serve global retail investors across information, communications, and transactions.

Institutional platforms such as the Bloomberg Terminal are widely reported to generate approximately $10 - $12 billion in annual revenue from roughly 325,000 - 350,000 professional subscribers.¹

Meanwhile, despite the expansion of global retail investor participation into the range of approximately 300 million - 350 million individuals,² much of the retail investor market continues to rely on legacy financial platforms such as Yahoo! Finance, which was launched over twenty-five years ago.

The previous generation of financial platforms was built for one-way information consumption, not transactional identity verification, digital wallet connection, payments, investing and savings across multiple asset classes, in one place. TAP Terminal is designed to help close this gap in global financial markets.

The TAP Terminal delivers a fully integrated, modern market environment built around a highly customizable user experience, bringing together customer identity, digital wallet, end-to-end encrypted chat, investing, market data, and real-time financial content within a single TAP Terminal interface.

With over 60+ customizable widgets, the TAP Terminal spans stocks, digital assets, real world assets, precious metals, prediction markets, analysis and more, while allowing each user to personalize their TAP Terminal experience to monitor global markets, asset classes, investor communities and more.

TAP Terminal includes a built-in AI agent, enabling users to interact with financial data, tools, and services through conversational interfaces. Future development plans include enabling users to connect directly with TAP investment advisors through the platform, bridging self-directed investing and guided financial advice within a single environment.

Unlike traditional financial media platforms, TAP Terminal is built as an information and transaction system. Through integration with TAP Wallet and TAP Invest brokerage accounts, users can move from information-to-execution within a cohesive platform environment.

By clicking through from the TAP Terminal to their TAP Invest brokerage accounts, users can quickly access individual securities, digital assets, high-yield savings accounts, and TAP Strategies, made easily accessible through simplified search, charts, insights, cashtags, and more on the TAP Invest platform.

TAP Strategies simplify diversified investing by combining stocks, digital assets, real world assets, and tokenized precious metals into unified TAP portfolio allocations, allowing users to allocate capital across themes, sectors, target dates and global trends in a single action, directly from U.S. dollars in their TAP Invest brokerage accounts.

The launch of TAP Terminal reflects a broader shift toward integrated financial systems, where identity, payments, and investing are combined into a single, continuous experience rather than disconnected tools.

TAP Terminal was developed alongside 60+ early access users who provided real-time feedback throughout the build process, ensuring the platform reflected the tools, data, and workflows that active investors actually use. This collaborative development approach shaped the platform's features, layout, and user experience prior to public launch.

“The point of Web3 is read, write, and transact, which is not being delivered in today’s retail financial websites, at scale. TAP provides verified users the ability to consume information and then take action across verified chat, payments, investing, and savings in one place,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc.

Looking ahead, TAP Terminal is being developed to support AI-driven financial activity, including future discoverability and eligibility for AI agents. This will enable automated systems to interact with financial data, execute transactions, and participate in markets through verified identities and programmable payment infrastructure on the platform.

“We built the TAP Terminal to solve a simple problem. Retail investors often use five different apps to do what one platform should handle. TAP brings market data, research, investing, payments, and identity together so users can go from insight to action in one TAP,” said Alfonso Arana, CTO of TAP, Inc.

As part of its near-term roadmap, TAP plans to expand the TAP Terminal’s capabilities through deeper payment integrations, building on its existing connection to the TAP Wallet.

TAP Terminal will also focus on distribution and monetization through integrated financial media, channel and regional distribution partnerships, and subscription-based access to advanced TAP tools, data, and investment products, including TAP Invest accounts, strategies, and high-yield savings.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and San Diego, California, focused on modernizing financial services through integrated payments, investing, high yield savings and blockchain tokenization infrastructure.

The TAP platform includes TAP Wallet, TAP Invest, TAP Terminal, TAP Smart Contracts, TAP Token Engine, and TAP Registry, forming a comprehensive ecosystem for the management and movement of customers, advisors and financial markets onto blockchain technology.

TAP’s technology is supported by its granted U.S. patent, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain (U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

Company Website: TAP, Inc. - TAP Invest

TAP Terminal: TAP Terminal - TAP Terminal

Contact: For press inquiries, sales, or distribution opportunities, please contact Sales@TAPInvest.com

Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Information provided through TAP Invest is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Nothing in this press release constitutes a recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset. Examples of assets referenced are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent all holdings in any strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Investment advisory services are provided by SocialTrader.ai Inc. (CRD No. 326985 / SEC No. 801-128322), an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. TAP Invest is a technology platform through which SocialTrader.ai Inc. provides investment advisory services and users may access automated investment tools, portfolio analytics, and strategy-based portfolios in accordance with its regulatory framework.

TAP, Inc. is not a broker-dealer and does not execute, clear, settle, or route trades. Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD No. 288202), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Cryptocurrency trading and execution services, where available, are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC in the United States. SocialTrader.ai Inc. and TAP Invest are not cryptocurrency exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, or banks.

Market data, analyst ratings, “Why Is It Moving” catalysts, and other research insights are sourced from third-party providers. The platform may support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available. Availability of certain asset classes, including digital assets, depends on the regulatory permissions of applicable service providers and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future product development, strategy expansion, regulatory positioning, anticipated growth, and market adoption, and can be identified by terminology such as may, will, should, plans, expects, anticipates, continue, estimates, projects, and intends.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, TAP’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, enter into definitive agreements with partners and customers, navigate general economic and business conditions, respond to geopolitical developments, compete effectively, adapt to technological changes, satisfy regulatory requirements, and manage other factors beyond its control. Except as required by law, TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Sources & Footnotes:

¹ Bloomberg L.P. revenue and terminal subscriber estimates are compiled from multiple public sources, including:

Bloomberg Media Kit and industry reporting (e.g., Financial Times , Reuters ) indicating ~325,000+ terminal subscribers at approximately $24,000 per year per terminal, implying ~$10B+ annual terminal revenue.

, ) indicating ~325,000+ terminal subscribers at approximately $24,000 per year per terminal, implying ~$10B+ annual terminal revenue. Additional industry analysis (e.g., Business Insider) estimating Bloomberg’s total annual revenue in the ~$10 - $12 billion range, with the Terminal representing the majority share.





² Global retail investor population estimates are based on aggregated data from the World Federation of Exchanges and Statista, reflecting global exchange participation metrics and account ownership trends. These sources collectively support a global retail investor base in the approximate range of 300 million to 350 million individuals.