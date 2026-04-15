Solidion Technology Reports Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

DALLAS, TX, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology Inc. (“Solidion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today has released fiscal year 2025 Financial and Operating Results. The consolidated and combined financial statements of Solidion and additional information can be found in Solidion’s Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, April 15, 2026 (the “Form 10-K”). This earnings release should be read together with the information contained in the Form 10-K.

Previously Announced Recent Business Highlights

Business Development

Successful demonstration of a high-power 9.5Ah pouch cell designed for industrial and military drone applications. The prototype delivered exceptional power stability, retaining approximately 95% of its capacity at a 10C discharge rate, a significant improvement over typical market pouch cells, which average 78% retention at 5C. Solidion expects to make the pouch cell commercially available in Q2 2026.

The Company unveiled its new PEAK Series, an advanced UPS battery system engineered specifically for AI data centers, leveraging the Company’s high-performance 5500 silicon-carbon anode cell. The system delivers up to 30% space savings, significantly lower total cost of ownership, and up to three times longer life than conventional backup solutions. Commercial availability is expected in Q1 2026, with Solidion currently working with select data center partners on early integration and testing.

Technological Advancements, Business Development and Corporate Updates:

The Company previously announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with an entity that manufactures and distributes energy storage systems.

The Company has been awarded a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon. This award is one of the projects funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program.

The Company has been awarded a grant to scale up the synthesis of a carbon-nanosphere material that will be used as an anti-corrosive additive in molten-salts-based heat transfer fluids for advanced molten salt nuclear reactors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Company has been awarded a grant to develop an advanced fiber-based electronic battery system built on a coaxial carbon nanotube (CNT) yarn architecture from the U.S. Department of War/Army STTR Program.

Solidion Technology completed a major restructuring of its August 2024 equity financing, eliminating all Series C and D Pre-Funded Warrants, along with the corresponding derivative liability, significantly strengthening the balance sheet and reducing future dilution risk. Long-term investors Madison Bond LLC and Bayside Project LLC converted their entire warrant allocation into common stock, committing to hold the shares for at least 12 months, which enhances shareholder alignment and supports Solidion’s long-term growth strategy.

Solidion Technology and Oak Ridge National Laboratory received a 2025 R&D 100 Award for their jointly developed E-GRIMS technology, which enables a more energy-efficient, scalable, and environmentally sustainable method of producing graphite anode materials. This breakthrough significantly reduces the carbon footprint of lithium-ion battery manufacturing and supports next-generation energy storage, marking a major advancement in sustainable battery materials innovation.

Secured newly granted U.S. patents for proprietary technology that enables the conversion of existing lithium-ion manufacturing facilities to produce solid-state batteries through in situ solidification. This innovation significantly reduces fire risk by transforming flammable liquid electrolytes into solid-state form.

Breakthrough in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Technology: Solidion announced its Li-S batteries have achieved a cell energy density of 380 Wh/kg, with a near-term target of 450 Wh/kg. Validated by a leading EV battery manufacturer, this milestone advances our vision of low-cost, cobalt- and nickel-free batteries, potentially doubling the energy density of today’s lithium-ion cells.

Filed Patent Applications for Silicon Anode Technology: Solidion filed several U.S. patent applications for a novel, cost-effective method of producing graphene-hosted silicon anodes—an innovation aimed at significantly improving EV battery energy density and reducing production risks and costs.

CEO Statement:

“Our teams delivered robust performance across core products and services, with meaningful gains in technology and early traction in several high-potential new initiatives. Looking ahead, we see clear momentum from investments in product innovation, sales capacity, and operational efficiency that position us to accelerate growth and capture market share. We remain confident in our long-term targets and are focused on profitable, sustainable expansion that creates value for shareholders. Finally, I want to thank our employees for their dedication and our investors for their continued trust and patience — together we will keep building toward an even stronger future.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

$13,350 in revenue from delivery of Solidion’s proprietary silicon anode battery cells.

$12.9 million loss from continuing operations, including decreased spending on public company related professional services and expenses.

Net Loss of $41.0 million, with basic loss per share of $10.39, including a non-cash loss of $28.3 million related to change in fair value of derivatives.

See below for additional information on Solidion’s operational results:

Summary of Statements of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024

(Restated) Net sales $ 13,350 $ - Cost of goods sold 6,648 - Operating expenses 12,927,608 13,299,537 Total other income (expense) (28,083,094 ) (19,117,496 ) Net loss $ (41,004,000 ) $ (32,417,033 )

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by $371,929 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by lower general and administrative costs, including reduced personnel and professional services expenses. The decrease was partially offset by higher research and development costs, including increased personnel expenses associated with the commercialization of our battery cell products and third-party validation testing of our proprietary silicon anode.

Other Income (expense)

Other expense increased by $8,965,598 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This increase was largely driven by a non-cash loss of $28,250,727 due to a change in the fair value of derivative liabilities related to the Forward Purchase Agreement, and warrants related to the March and August private placement financing. Additionally, during 2025, the Company significantly reduced its derivative liabilities, primarily through the conversion and cancellation of the Series C and Series D warrants in connection with the Madison Bond and Bayside Project transaction. As a result of this transaction, all remaining unexercised warrants were converted into shares of the Company’s common stock, eliminating the associated derivative liabilities. The reduction of these liabilities, together with the required fair value remeasurement prior to settlement, contributed to the non-cash loss recognized during the period.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 345 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the “Company,” "Solidion,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Solidion Technology Inc. Contacts

Investor Contact : ir@solidiontech.com

Media Contact : press@solidiontech.com

1 Source: Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape 2022 - FLYER (knowmade.com)