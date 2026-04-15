A Great Idea Creative Strategist Shane Lukas Delivers TEDxTalk on Values Conflict, Stress, and Personal Decision Making

Normal, IL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shane Lukas, founder and creative strategist of A Great Idea, took the TEDxNormal stage on April 11 as one of nine speakers during the event’s 10th year, marking his second TEDx talk appearance. His talk explored how value conflicts affect not only the mind but also the body, offering audiences a practical framework for making choices with greater clarity, alignment, and peace.

Lukas’ talk centers on a timely message: when important values collide, people often try to honor all of them at once. That internal negotiation can show up physically through a tight chest, shallow breathing, a clenched jaw, sleeplessness, chronic stress, and eventual burnout. Rather than framing stress as personal failure, Lukas presents it as a signal of misalignment.

Drawing from the same values clarity work used in his brand strategy sessions, Lukas translates organizational decision-making into a practical tool for individual life paths. Through A Great Idea, he helps mission-driven organizations clarify who they are, align values and story, and make more consistent decisions. In this talk, he applies that same discipline to personal decision making, helping individuals live in alignment rather than in constant internal conflict.

“If your life feels off-brand, your body will let you know. This talk translates A Great Idea’s values-and-story work into a practical way for individuals to clarify their values, reduce stress, and choose a path they can actually live with.”

Lukas brought a distinct perspective to the TEDxNormal stage as a strategist, activist, and changemaker with lived experience navigating the real-world consequences of values-based choices. His work combines emotionally resonant storytelling with clear decision-making frameworks, giving audiences both language and structure for understanding what happens when values clash.

Audience members at TEDxNormal left with practical takeaways, including a new way to understand stress, a framework for clarifying competing values, and permission to stop trying to live every value at once.

Ahead of the TEDxNormal event, Lukas also joined local queer organizers and activists at a special gathering in Central Illinois organized by the Prairie Pride Coalition and the Illinois State University Queer Coalition. The event created space to learn, connect, and share perspectives on activism at a time when LGBTQ+ communities across the country continue to face growing attacks.

Lukas’ TEDxNormal talk is expected to be available within approximately two months. In the meantime, viewers can watch and share Shane Lukas’ first TEDx talk from TEDxGreensboro, released in 2024, at https://gr84.us/tedxgso .

For updates on the new TEDx talk release, visit the A Great Idea website and LinkedIn . For media inquiries, speaking requests, and additional information about A Great Idea, contact connect@agreatidea.com.



