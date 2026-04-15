Viridian Announces Market Services Agreement With Outside The Box Capital

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") effective April 15, 2026 with Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital"), an Ontario-incorporated marketing firm focused on retail investor outreach and digital community development.

Under the Agreement, OTB Capital will deliver digital marketing and investor awareness services encompassing, among other things, strategic communications planning, social media management and community building, dissemination of Company-approved content, introduction of Company news to prospective investors, and inclusion of the Company in influencer-driven content and Q&A video productions (collectively, the "Services"), across platforms including Reddit, Discord, Stocktwits, Yahoo Finance discussions, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube. The Agreement does not contain any performance-based factors.

The Agreement with OTB Capital will be in effect from April 15, 2026 through October 15, 2026 (the "Initial Term"), subject to earlier termination in accordance with its provisions. As compensation for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay OTB Capital a total cash fee of C$150,000, structured as follows: (i) C$75,000 on the effective date of the Agreement; and (ii) C$75,000 ninety (90) days following the effective date of the Agreement (provided the Agreement has not been earlier terminated)

The Company has also granted OTB Capital options to acquire up to 250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). Each Option carries an exercise price of $[xx] per share and expires at the end of the Initial Term. The Options vest in two equal instalments each of 125,000 Options, on the effective date of the Agreement, and ninety (90) days thereafter, in each case contingent on OTB Capital’s continued provision of services under the Agreement on the applicable vesting date. The Options are governed by the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), and all applicable securities legislation.

OTB Capital's address is 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, ON, L6H 4V4 (phone: (289) 259-4455, email: jason@outsidethebox.capital). As at the date of the Agreement, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors or officers of OTB Capital held any Common Shares or other securities of the Company, although OTB Capital may acquire such securities over the course of the Initial Term. OTB Capital and its principals deal with the Company on an arm’s length basis.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals

Tyrell Sutherland

CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: Info@viridianmetals.com



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Viridian with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the potential for positive results from further assays from drilling on the Kraken Project that are not yet received (ii) the business plans and expectations of Viridian; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors in respect of Viridian.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Viridian, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Viridian, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects Viridian’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption “Risk Factors”. Although Viridian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, Viridian disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.