Newsroom PR Aligns Leadership Around LLM Visibility

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsroom PR owner Howard Breuer has transitioned from CEO to Founder to focus on business development strategy and the firm’s AI-era visibility framework. Brian Skoloff has been promoted to CEO and Jennifer London to Vice President.

The boutique legal PR agency’s leadership changes accompany a strategic expansion beyond traditional media relations to help attorneys and professional services firms strengthen how they are identified and recommended by large language models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

“AI is upending many industries, especially public relations, where we’re excited to see LLMs favoring experts with extensive earned media, since that’s still our bread and butter,” Breuer said. “But firms need to shift aggressively to adapt and use these tools to the max benefit of clients. The leadership shift reflects that change. My focus is more clearly directional, Brian and Jen are more operational.”

Breuer launched an internal DEV team dedicated to analyzing how clients’ authority signals appear across AI platforms and identifying measurable opportunities to improve visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and structured credibility signals.

The firm’s perspective on AI Discoverability, or GEO, was recently published in The Recorder , noting that while many view AI as a disruption to journalism, “LLMs are currently acting as an ally to journalists by often giving priority ranking and referrals to experts heavily quoted by legitimate media.”

Newsroom PR’s approach focuses on improving measurable authority signals that influence how professionals surface in AI-generated recommendations. The firm offers analysis of LLM visibility and structured action plans designed to strengthen discoverability across emerging AI-driven research workflows.

Every member of the 9-year-old firm’s executive team has a background in journalism. Breuer for three decades worked as a news journalist for media outlets including People Magazine, Reuters and The New York Times. Skoloff spent more than two decades as an award-winning videographer, editor, and writer with The Associated Press, and London worked as an award-winning investigative and on-air broadcast news journalist for NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and other national TV news outlets. The three of them met covering the Scott Peterson murder trial in California.