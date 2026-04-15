Moneta Funded Launches Sprint Challenge to Redefine Speed and Efficiency in Prop Trading Evaluations





DOVER, Del., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Moneta Funded has announced the launch of the Sprint Challenge, a time-based prop trading evaluation designed to let traders earn payouts within a significantly shorter timeframe.

The Sprint Challenge introduces a simplified approach to prop trading, built around a single objective: reaching a defined profit target within a fixed time window. Traders who meet this target become eligible for a full payout on their performance, removing the need for multi-phase evaluations or extended waiting periods.

Unlike traditional prop firm models that rely on prolonged evaluation cycles and layered rules, the Sprint Challenge focuses on speed, clarity, and execution. With clearly defined parameters and a streamlined structure, the model offers traders a more direct and transparent path to demonstrating performance.

This launch marks one of Moneta Funded’s most distinctive offerings to date, reflecting a shift toward faster and more accessible evaluation models within the prop trading space.

What Exactly Is the Sprint Challenge?

Traditional prop trading evaluations are often structured as extended processes, requiring traders to meet multiple conditions over several days or weeks, from profit targets and drawdown limits to consistency rules and minimum trading requirements. In many cases, this places as much emphasis on compliance as it does on trading performance.

The Sprint Challenge takes a more streamlined approach.

Participants select their account size, multiplier, and timeframe, after which the evaluation begins automatically with their first trade. From that point, traders operate within a fixed window — 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, or 8 hours — to reach a predefined profit target.

These targets range from 0.6% to 3%, depending on the selected configuration, focusing on precise execution within a defined period rather than extended trading cycles.

Risk is clearly defined from the start. The maximum loss is limited to the initial entry cost, ensuring traders know their exact downside before participating, with no additional capital at risk. Traders who reach the profit target within the allotted time become eligible for a full payout, with no deductions applied.

At its core, the Sprint Challenge is built on four variables: a profit target, a maximum loss, a time limit, and a fixed payout. Once the challenge concludes, either by reaching the target or time expiration, the account closes, and participants may enter a new challenge.

How the Multiplier System Works

The Sprint Challenge includes a multiplier system that determines the payout a trader receives upon successfully reaching the profit target.

When entering a challenge, participants select a multiplier currently set at 2x or 5x, which directly impacts the final payout. While the profit target percentage remains the same regardless of the multiplier chosen, the payout increases proportionally based on this selection.

For example, a trader entering a challenge with a $30 fee and a 5x multiplier would receive $150 upon successfully hitting the target within the allocated time window.

This structure allows traders to clearly understand both their required performance and potential return from the outset. The relationship between entry cost, multiplier, and payout remains fixed, ensuring transparency with no hidden adjustments to profit targets or rewards.

Discounts, where applicable, reduce only the entry cost and do not affect the payout value or performance requirements.

The Rules: What You Can and Can’t Do

A common challenge with traditional prop trading evaluations is the complexity of their rule structures, which can often be difficult to navigate. The Sprint Challenge is designed to simplify this experience by focusing on a clear and limited set of guidelines.

There are no minimum trading day requirements, consistency rules, or restrictions on trading across multiple instruments. The structure is built around a single challenge with fixed parameters, allowing traders to focus primarily on execution.

The only restrictions apply to three specific trading scenarios:

News Trading: Trades cannot be opened or closed within a 5-minute window before or after high-impact economic events.

Trades cannot be opened or closed within a 5-minute window before or after high-impact economic events. Gap Trading : Strategies that exploit price gaps between trading sessions are not permitted.

: Strategies that exploit price gaps between trading sessions are not permitted. Market Open/Close Trading: Trading is restricted during major market open and close periods, as well as during CFD rollover, where volatility and liquidity conditions may be irregular.





Outside of these conditions, traders are free to execute their strategies as they choose, whether across one or multiple instruments within the defined time window.

Once the profit target is reached, traders can submit a payout request directly through the platform. Trades are reviewed to ensure compliance with the outlined rules, after which payouts are processed within 48 hours. The challenge account then closes, and a new challenge can be initiated at any time.

How It Compares to Similar Offerings in the Market

While time-based trading evaluations remain relatively uncommon, Moneta Funded’s model represents a distinctly unique and differentiated approach within this emerging category.

One key area of difference lies in trading flexibility. Some evaluation models require traders to distribute activity across multiple instruments or asset classes in order to qualify for payouts. The Sprint Challenge removes this requirement, allowing participants to focus on a single market or strategy within the defined time window.

Another distinction is structural transparency. The Sprint Challenge operates with clearly defined account sizes, profit targets, and payout conditions, aligning more closely with traditional prop trading frameworks. This provides traders with a consistent and measurable way to track performance.

By contrast, some alternative models may adopt simplified or fixed-outcome structures that do not directly map to account-based performance metrics.

Overall, the Sprint Challenge is designed to offer a more flexible and transparent evaluation experience, while maintaining a structure that reflects how traders typically operate in real market conditions.

The Dashboard: Built for Focus and Clarity

The Sprint Challenge is supported by a streamlined dashboard designed to give traders clear, real-time visibility into their performance.

Once a trader places their first trade, the system automatically activates the challenge timer. From that point, the dashboard provides a live view of key metrics, including profit target, maximum loss, current equity, and remaining time. A visual progress indicator allows traders to track their position relative to the target in real time.

This structure is intended to reduce unnecessary complexity and ensure that all critical information remains accessible throughout the trading window.

When the profit target is reached, traders can submit a payout request directly from the dashboard. Requests are reviewed for compliance with the challenge rules and are processed within 48 hours.

To maintain a consistent evaluation structure, only one Sprint Challenge can be active per user at any given time. Once a challenge concludes, either through completion or time expiration the account closes, and a new challenge can be initiated.

Conclusion

The Sprint Challenge reflects Moneta Funded’s approach to simplifying the prop trading evaluation process by reducing timeframes and focusing on clearly defined performance metrics.

With structured risk parameters, transparent payout conditions, and a streamlined trading environment, the model is designed to offer traders a more efficient way to demonstrate their performance.

As the prop trading landscape continues to evolve, solutions like the Sprint Challenge highlight a growing shift toward faster, more accessible evaluation frameworks.

About Moneta Funded

Moneta Funded is a broker-backed proprietary trading firm that allows retail traders worldwide to earn from their trading skills without risking personal capital. Traders complete a one-time evaluation to access funded accounts and keep up to 88% of the profits they generate, all within a transparent and secure trading environment.

Contact

Sunday Adenekan

Alpha Market Flow

support@alphamarketflow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1118d01e-e960-48f9-88af-bd339c035646.