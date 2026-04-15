Mountain America, Idaho State Athletics, and Spud Kings Score Big for Operation Warm

POCATELLO, Idaho, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently presented Operation Warm with two donations totaling $11,500, raised through partnerships with Idaho State University Athletics and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings hockey team.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The contributions were tied directly to game performance during the season. Mountain America pledged to donate $50 for every 3-point shot made by the Idaho State men’s basketball team and $50 for each goal scored by the Spud Kings hockey team. Those efforts resulted in donations of $6,000 and $5,500, respectively.

Funds will support children in eastern Idaho through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides brand-new coats and shoes to underserved youth. Mountain America leaders say the partnerships with Idaho State Athletics and the Spud Kings reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to strengthen the communities it serves.

“Each basket and each goal help create something meaningful for children in our communities,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We’re grateful to Idaho State Athletics and the Spud Kings for helping turn great plays into warmth, confidence and hope for local kids.”

Mountain America has supported Operation Warm through multiple programs since 2019. As of April 2026, the credit union has partnered with Operation Warm to contribute more than 5,000 coats and 2,800 pairs of shoes to children throughout the Mountain West. By partnering with schools, community groups and organizations like Mountain America, the nonprofit helps remove barriers that can affect children’s health, attendance and self-esteem.

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement and charitable initiatives, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.