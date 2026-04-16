Economist Jim Rickards Says the Biggest Opportunity of the Decade Is Quietly Sitting in Alaska

Baltimore, MD, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology stocks have dominated financial headlines through 2025 and into 2026, macro economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has turned his analytical focus to a quieter corner of the American economic landscape — one that he argues, in a newly released video presentation , has been undergoing a significant shift that most market observers have yet to fully register.

His presentation examines the Trump administration's executive actions on Alaskan resource development and their implications for one of the world's largest known undeveloped deposits of gold and copper — a significant Alaskan resource project that has been in regulatory proceedings for more than a decade.

A Policy Story Playing Out Below the Headlines

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14153 — "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential" — directing federal agencies to expedite natural resource permitting across Alaska and rescind prior-administration restrictions that had limited development on federal lands. The order represents a documented, substantive change in the federal policy environment for Alaskan resource projects.

Rickards' analysis examines the specific provisions of this executive order and how they interact with the project's ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings — an intersection that he argues merits considerably more attention than it has received in mainstream coverage.

The Resource at the Center of the Story

According to the deposit's official resource filings, it contains 57 billion pounds of copper and 71 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources. The project has been in regulatory proceedings for more than a decade, but the current administration's policy direction — including the designation of copper as a critical mineral under Executive Order 14241 — has meaningfully altered the context in which those proceedings are unfolding.

The Broader Backdrop Rickards Is Watching

His presentation situates this resource story within a gold market that has been rewriting records. According to the World Gold Council, gold set 53 all-time highs in 2025, with central banks purchasing more than 1,000 tonnes annually for three consecutive years through 2024 — more than double the prior decade's average. Rickards examines what that sustained institutional demand reflects about the current global monetary environment.

What the Presentation Covers

The policy contrast between technology sector volatility and the quieter shift in American resource development policy

Executive Order 14153 and its stated provisions for expediting Alaskan resource permitting

The documented scale of the deposit and the current status of its regulatory proceedings

What three consecutive years of 1,000-tonne central bank gold purchases suggest about institutional thinking on gold

About the Presentation

The full video presentation is available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is a macroeconomist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author who has spent five decades studying the relationship between government policy, natural resources, and global financial markets. His research is published by Paradigm Press.