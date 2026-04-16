OPPEIN Completes Intelligent Manufacturing Upgrade to Enhance Global Project Delivery

SYDNEY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand grows in the home furnishing sector for greater efficiency and precision, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced production systems to improve capacity and quality control. This year, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (Stock Code: 603833.SS), Asia’s leading home furnishing enterprise, announced the completion of its intelligent manufacturing strategic project, marking a new stage in the company’s production development.

Founded in 1994, OPPEIN specializes in customized cabinets, doors, and furniture. Since launching its intelligent manufacturing initiative in 2015, the company has responded to rising market expectations for product quality, flexible customization, and manufacturing efficiency.

Currently, OPPEIN operates five production bases across China, located in key manufacturing regions. Together, the facilities cover more than 3 million square meters of construction area and form an integrated production network supporting global projects. According to the company, its manufacturing system can produce 25,000 cabinets per day under standard operating conditions, with delivery times of 7 days for domestic orders in China and approximately 45 days for overseas projects.

To improve workflow efficiency, OPPEIN has introduced a digitalized order-to-production system that converts customer requirements directly into manufacturing instructions. Its self-developed AI design platform can complete design drafting and quotation generation in approximately 30 minutes, shortening the early-stage order process. Once finalized, design plans are automatically translated into manufacturing documentation for individual workshops. Product components, including cabinet carcasses, fronts, hardware, and accessories, are then produced separately.

Each order is assigned a unique QR code for tracking throughout production, improving traceability and reducing the risk of production discrepancies. The company’s production bases are equipped with automated manufacturing lines from German HOMAG, supporting flexible customization and standardized precision across diverse product categories. The manufacturing process includes automation in cutting, finishing, edge banding, drilling, and packaging, creating an integrated workflow designed to improve consistency and support product quality. In addition, OPPEIN utilizes AGV systems for internal factory logistics to improve operational efficiency.

Today, OPPEIN has more than 8,000 showrooms globally, serving customers in 146 countries and regions. Early in 2025, the company reported reaching a milestone of 50 million orders worldwide, which included 18,000 commercial large-scale projects. With more than a decade of investment in advanced manufacturing, OPPEIN continues to expand its production capabilities as part of its broader strategy to support large-scale customization and international market growth.

Contact

Lily, OPPEIN Home

+86 20 3673 0513

sales@oppein.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2110ce6-b48f-4432-8505-042c57d8411d