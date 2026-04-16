Sweepstakes Casino List - Why Spinblitz Should Be Top Of The List

Chicago, IL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice of any kind. If links are included, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader.

With a generous welcome offer, 1,500+ games, and the backing of a proven operator group, SpinBlitz is quickly becoming a name worth watching

It hasn't taken long for SpinBlitz to make noise in the US sweepstakes casino space. Launched as a rebranded version of the former Scratchful Casino and backed by B-Two Operations Limited — the Isle of Man-based group behind established names like McLuck, Hello Millions, and Jackpota — SpinBlitz has arrived with the credentials and the content to push its way onto every serious sweepstakes casino list being compiled right now.

So what's driving the buzz? A few things worth knowing.

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A Welcome Offer That Deserves To Be Top Of The Sweepstakes Casino List

New players who sign up at SpinBlitz receive 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins the moment registration is complete- no promo code required, no lengthy process to sit through. It's one of the cleaner sign-up experiences in the space, with the entire process taking under a minutewhether players register via email or connect through their Facebook or Google account.

Shortly after joining, there's also an extra 5,000 Gold Coins waiting in a welcome message, giving new arrivals a healthy head start before they've even browsed the game lobby.

For those who want to go further, the first purchase offer grants new players 50,000 Gold Coins, 10 Sweeps Coins, and 30 Free SC Spins for just $9.99 — a deal that unlocks exclusive content and meaningfully boosts the chances of building a Sweeps Coins balance worth redeeming.

Understanding the Sweepstakes Coin System

SpinBlitz runs on the dual-currency model that's become standard across the sweepstakes sector. Gold Coins are used purely for entertainment, while Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for real cash prizes once players satisfy the playthrough requirements. It's a setup that keeps things legal across most US states while still giving players genuine skin in the game.

SpinBlitz is currently available to players in 40 US states, with standard exclusions applying in places like California, Michigan, and New York. The platform is strictly 21-plus.

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Keeping Players Coming Back

Beyond the welcome package, SpinBlitz has put together a solid range of ongoing promotions. The daily login bonus is streak-based — logging in for seven consecutive days can deliver a combined total of around 7,500 Gold Coins and up to 1.85 Sweeps Coins, with rewards scaling up the longer the streak continues. Miss a day and it resets, which keeps the daily check-in genuinely worth doing.

Players can also collect additional coins through social media giveaways on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X, as well as through the SpinBlitz email newsletter. A referral programme adds another layer for players happy to spread the word.

A Game Library Built to Compete

Any sweepstakes casino list worth its salt is going to look hard at game variety — and this is where SpinBlitz makes a compelling argument. The platform carries over 1,500 games, covering slots, jackpots, scratchcards, live dealer titles, and Slingo. Content comes from more than 50 software providers including Evoplay, Spinomenal, Playson, and 3 Oaks, with new titles added on a regular basis.

Slot tournaments add a competitive dimension that goes beyond what many newer platforms bother to build in, giving players something to chase beyond individual spins.

Support, Accessibility, and Legitimacy

SpinBlitz offers customer support around the clock via email, a payment-related phone line, live chat, and a well-stocked on-site FAQ centre. For a platform still in its early stages, that's a reassuring level of infrastructure.

There's no standalone mobile app currently, but the site is fully mobile-optimised and includes a home screen shortcut feature that replicates the app experience on any device.

On legitimacy — SpinBlitz operates in full compliance with US sweepstakes law, using a virtual currency model that removes the need for a traditional gambling licence while still enabling real cash prize redemptions. Identity verification is required before any redemption is processed, which is standard practice and reflects a transparent, responsible setup.

Should SpinBlitz Be on Your Sweepstakes Casino List?

That subheading more or less answers itself. SpinBlitz isn't here to make up the numbers. With a competitive welcome offer, a deep and growing game library, 24/7 support, and the backing of an operator group that knows this market well, it has the foundations of a platform capable of climbing well above mid-table on any honest ranking.

The one area where there's room to grow is a formal loyalty programme — something the platform currently lacks. But for players looking for a fresh sweepstakes casino experience with real depth behind it, SpinBlitz is already well worth a look.

SpinBlitz is available at spinblitz.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Not available in all states. Terms and conditions apply.

Phone: +1 (424) 842-4652 (payment queries only)

Email/Contact form: Via the SpinBlitz website

Live chat: Available on-site

Website: spinblitz.com

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Availability & Compliance Notice: Services and offers referenced may not be available in all jurisdictions. Eligibility restrictions, age requirements, and local regulations may apply.

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