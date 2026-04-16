Tamas Piros Launches “Invisible AI” Program for Heritage Luxury Houses​

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamas Piros, an IT and artificial intelligence consulting and education advisor, announced the launch of the “Invisible AI” program to support heritage luxury houses exploring artificial intelligence through rapid, low-risk experimentation intended to protect brand heritage. The program is intended for luxury leaders and teams operating globally, with a focus on discreet AI integration that supports exclusivity, personalisation, and customer experience while maintaining brand identity.

The “Invisible AI” program is described as a consulting, implementation, and education service built around practical, applied AI work grounded in real tools and real workflows. Program elements described by Piros include rapid prototyping and heuristics to identify small, high-impact use cases, along with workshops and strategic guidance aimed at helping organisations build internal capability to integrate AI into existing processes.

Targeted segments include watches, fashion, automotive, and jewellery. Examples of use cases described by Piros include customer experience applications such as virtual watch fittings and personalised driving settings, as well as operational applications such as inventory optimisation, after-sales service support, and multilingual content creation for internal teams.

Piros has delivered AI workshops and advisory sessions across Europe, APAC, and the Middle East for premium audiences, including luxury retailers, investment groups, and global event participants. He has also spoken internationally at conferences where heritage brands and technology leaders seek guidance on modernising digital experiences with applied AI.

“Luxury brands know they need AI but fear damaging their exclusivity or diluting their identity,” Piros said. “Invisible AI is designed to help teams experiment safely, identify high-impact opportunities, and integrate AI as a subtle enabler that supports craftsmanship, storytelling, and customer intimacy.”

“Workshops and advisory support focus on practical delivery and internal competence, with AI treated as a backstage capability rather than a visible product feature,” Piros added.

The launch supports Piros’ stated goals for his consulting practice: short-term exploration through rapid experimentation that protects heritage, medium-term AI programs that enhance exclusivity and personalisation across luxury categories, and long-term advisory work for luxury houses seeking to modernise discreetly.

About​

Tamas Piros provides IT and artificial intelligence consulting and education focused on applied AI programs for luxury brands, including rapid experimentation, hyper-personalisation, operational efficiency, and customer experience tools. His work centers on helping organisations integrate AI into real workflows, build internal capability through hands-on training and workshops, and modernise digital experiences while protecting heritage and brand identity.

Contact​

Contact Name: Tamas Piros

Contact Email: hello@tamaspiros.com

Website: https://tamaspiros.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1636883-02ed-46b2-9b35-0219c1959cb0