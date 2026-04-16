Farmer Brown Expands Access to Builders Risk, Home, and Auto Coverage With Faster Quotes and Competitive Rates for Contractors and Property Owners

Contractors face rising construction risks and insurance price pressure. Farmer Brown reports updated guidance on Builders Risk coverage costs while promoting a unified path from construction coverage to homeowners and auto insurance. The firm offers affordable quotes and competitive rates for projects and finished properties across the United States.

Photo Courtesy of Farmer Brown

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brown reported increased demand from contractors and property owners seeking clear information about Builders Risk Insurance cost and coverage during construction projects. Roofing contractors, general contractors, subcontractors, and developers often require Builders Risk policies before work begins, since lenders and project owners require proof of insurance before construction proceeds.

Builders Risk Insurance protects a project while a structure remains under construction. Coverage applies to materials, equipment, and temporary structures while the build progresses. Fire, theft, vandalism, and severe weather damage remain common claims during construction projects, particularly when valuable materials sit on site overnight.

Price remains a frequent concern among contractors requesting quotes. Industry data places the cost of Builders Risk Insurance for new construction near 30 cents per $100,000 in coverage, which equals roughly $300 per $100,000 or about $3,000 per million in coverage. Rehab and renovation projects carry higher insurance price levels. Existing structures carry immediate exposure to damage, which raises Builders Risk Insurance cost to about 65 cents per $100,000 in coverage.

John Brown, Founder of Farmer Brown, explained the reason behind the difference. “New construction risk grows gradually while the structure rises. Rehab projects carry risk from the first day because a building already stands and remains exposed to loss,” Brown said.

Coverage usually protects against fire, theft, vandalism, wind damage, and weather-related events. Materials stored on site, construction equipment, and temporary jobsite structures fall within most Builders Risk policies.

Certain risks remain outside standard coverage. Earthquakes, floods, employee theft, and wear and tear usually require separate policies or endorsements.

Construction insurance changes once a project reaches completion. Occupancy certificate marks the moment when Builders Risk Insurance ends and Homeowners Insurance begins. Property owners shift to a policy that covers the completed structure, personal belongings, liability exposure, and temporary housing costs if damage makes the home unlivable.

John Brown described the transition as a common point where clients review multiple policies together. “Contractors finish the project, then homeowners need protection for the building they now live in,” Brown said. “Many clients request affordable homeowners insurance quotes and auto insurance quotes at the same time because bundling policies often produces competitive rates and simpler administration.”

Farmer Brown provides Builders Risk Insurance, homeowners coverage, and commercial Auto Insurance through one platform, allowing contractors and property owners to compare policy price options quickly. The company offers digital quotes and works with multiple carriers to secure competitive rates nationwide. Farmer Brown reports service availability in all 50 U.S. states and supports contractors and small businesses seeking fast policy approval and proof of insurance.

“Contractors need fast answers and affordable coverage,” Brown said. “We have served contractors for 30 years, work with leading carriers across the country, and provide same-day coverage in all 50 states.”

About Farmer Brown

Farmer Brown is a U.S. insurance provider founded in 1996, serving contractors, small businesses, and property owners. The company offers Builders Risk Insurance, general liability coverage, workers’ compensation, homeowners insurance, and commercial auto insurance. Operations support clients across all 50 states with fast quotes, competitive rates, and dedicated agents who specialize in contractor insurance.

Contact Information

Contact Person: John Brown

Organization: Farmer Brown Insurance

Company Website: www.farmerbrown.com

Contact Email: info@farmerbrown.com

Address: 21750 Hardy Oak Blvd Suite 104 #58548, San Antonio, TX 78258

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91274ca9-091e-4bad-8871-120f7eaae062