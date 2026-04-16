Assure Scratch and Dent Targets National Expansion as Subscription Car Repair Demand Grows

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Scratch and Dent, a subscription-based cosmetic vehicle repair service, announced a national expansion roadmap targeting Arizona and Florida following its completion of statewide California coverage. The company operates a membership model that addresses cosmetic repair needs falling below standard insurance deductible thresholds, a market segment the traditional repair industry has structurally underserved.

The announcement positions Assure Scratch and Dent within a rapidly expanding on-demand repair services market projected to grow from $21.88 billion in 2025 to $79.41 billion by 2035. Subscription-based businesses broadly have grown 435 percent over the last decade, with consumer preference for predictable recurring payments accelerating across service categories ranging from fitness to vehicle maintenance.

Assure Scratch and Dent members pay a monthly fee starting at $39 for unlimited repairs to scratches, dents, paint chips, bumper scrapes, alloy wheel scuffs, mirror damage, and windscreen chips. Mobile technicians travel to member locations equipped with Ford F-150 repair vans carrying full-scale paint shop equipment, including spectrometer and paint match technology that enables manufacturer-quality color restoration. Most repairs are completed in under two hours with a lifetime guarantee on all work.

"We completed California coverage faster than projected because the demand was already there," said Amanda Pratley, spokesperson for Assure Scratch and Dent. "Drivers in every major market are dealing with the same problem. Insurance deductibles make filing for minor damage financially illogical, body shops deprioritize small jobs, and the result is millions of vehicles losing resale value that good maintenance would have protected."

The company's Arizona expansion targets Phoenix and Tucson in Q2 2026, followed by Miami, Tampa, and Orlando in Q3 2026. Both states rank among the top US markets for vehicle ownership per capita and feature urban density that supports efficient mobile technician deployment.

The structural problem Assure addresses stems from insurance deductible design. Standard auto insurance deductibles typically range from $500 to $1,000, which means most cosmetic repair costs fall below the threshold where filing makes financial sense. Claiming for minor damage also risks premium increases and no-claims bonus forfeiture, creating a financial disincentive that leaves drivers absorbing vehicle depreciation instead of maintaining condition.

The used vehicle market adds further context to the resale stakes involved. Average used retail transaction prices sat at $29,679 in late 2025, with condition consistently factoring into dealer trade-in valuations. Cosmetic damage deductions at trade-in can reach several thousand dollars depending on severity and visibility, making consistent maintenance financially meaningful over a typical ownership period.

Assure's app-based submission process allows members to photograph damage, submit repair requests digitally, and receive technician visits without insurance adjuster involvement or shop scheduling. New damage incurred after membership activation qualifies for unlimited coverage, and members receive up to 50 percent off repairs to pre-existing damage at enrollment.

"The expansion into Arizona and Florida is the first step toward making this available to every American driver who's been absorbing unnecessary depreciation because the economics of traditional repair never worked in their favor," Pratley said. "The subscription model solves the problem permanently rather than addressing it one expensive transaction at a time."

The company connects its membership to the broader Concierge Car Wash network, offering members 15 percent off wash services. This cross-brand arrangement creates a complete vehicle appearance maintenance offering and adds retention value for members seeking ongoing care beyond cosmetic repair coverage.

Visit their website to learn more about membership options and coverage details.

About Assure Scratch and Dent

Assure Scratch and Dent is a subscription-based cosmetic vehicle repair service operating across California with national expansion underway. Founded as part of the same portfolio as Concierge Car Wash, the company provides unlimited repairs for scratches, dents, and cosmetic vehicle damage through mobile technician networks equipped with professional paint shop technology. Members receive lifetime guarantees on all work, app-based scheduling, and no insurance involvement. The company is expanding to Arizona and Florida in 2026.

Contact:

Amanda Pratley, Spokesperson

Assure Scratch and Dent

amanda@assurescratchanddent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79e950f0-b82e-4139-aac0-5080005d0c7d