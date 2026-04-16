How RUDSAK's Outerwear Expertise Continues to Drive Brand Momentum



Photo courtesy of RUDSAK

MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUDSAK, the Montreal-founded luxury outerwear and lifestyle brand, is reinforcing its standing as one of North America's leading names in elevated outerwear following more than 30 years of sustained growth, a string of retail expansions, and recognition as the 2023 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards Outerwear Brand of the Year.

Founded in 1994 by Evik Asatoorian, RUDSAK began with a single leather jacket produced in a brick building at the heart of Montreal's garment district. That origin has since grown into a full lifestyle brand with physical stores across Canada and the Eastern United States, a strong e-commerce business, and distribution through premium retail partners including Revolve, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's.

Outerwear remains the cornerstone of the brand's commercial identity. RUDSAK's range spans lightweight transitional layers, ethically sourced down-filled puffers, parkas, and winter statement coats, each developed in-house under Asatoorian's direct creative direction and produced using premium materials selected for quality, performance, and finish.​

The brand's 2023 CAFA win, awarded at the 10th Annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, placed RUDSAK ahead of fellow nominees FREED, HiSO, and Quartz Co. That same year, RUDSAK opened new retail locations in New Jersey and New York, broadening its U.S. physical presence.

"We are honored to receive the Outerwear Brand of the Year award, and our expansion into the U.S. and wholesale business is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team," said Evik Asatoorian, founder and president of RUDSAK.​

In 2024, RUDSAK marked its 30th anniversary with the opening of a boutique at Montreal’s prestigious Royalmount Mall, alongside new locations in Chicago and Washington. The brand introduced a limited-edition collection that revisited iconic leather silhouettes from the 1990s, reworked in contemporary materials and refined through modern cuts. Those milestones brought RUDSAK’s total store count to over 20 stores across Canada and the United States, while its e-commerce business delivered a 33% year-over-year growth, further reinforcing the brand’s digital momentum. Alongside this growth, the brand has expanded decisively into ski and après-ski — a category that has proven highly successful with North American customers while also resonating across European distribution in premium alpine destinations such as Courchevel. Bringing together fashion credibility and technical functionality, the category has become an increasingly important part of RUDSAK’s evolving winter lifestyle universe.

The brand's international reach now spans three continents, with strategic premium partnerships in Europe and Asia supporting its global distribution. Within North America, RUDSAK's digital channel has expanded significantly, with U.S. e-commerce revenue now approaching the level of its Canadian online business.

RUDSAK's broader product range includes leather apparel, ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, and accessories, all developed through the same in-house design process. Sustainability has become a defined part of the brand's production, from ethically sourced materials to recycled fabrics, becoming central to the design process.

Remaining privately owned and founder-led after more than 30 years, RUDSAK continues to operate from its Montreal headquarters, where all collections originate.​

"In the first year, we did about $600,000 in business. Our momentum continued to build from there," Asatoorian noted, reflecting on the brand's trajectory since 1994.​

About

RUDSAK is a Montreal-based luxury fashion brand founded in 1994 by Evik Asatoorian. The company creates outerwear, leather apparel, ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, and accessories, all conceived in-house and defined by premium materials, functional design, and a distinctly urban aesthetic. RUDSAK operates 20 stores across Canada and the United States, maintains a robust e-commerce presence, and is available through select premium retailers, including Revolve, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's, as well as through strategic wholesale partnerships in Europe and Asia.​

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Kelley Boucher

Placeline: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Name of Company/Organization: RUDSAK

Website: rudsak.com

Email Address: kelley.b@rudsak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13650a7b-d34b-4bf1-af8a-fd1f752cfba7