Verizon to Power Unforgettable Fan Experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the host countries prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Verizon has been instrumental in designing and delivering the connected experience that will power the world’s most anticipated soccer tournament. As the “Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026™” and “Official Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™”, Verizon’s advanced technology and robust network infrastructure are being deployed across stadiums, FIFA Fan Festival™ locations and various operational aspects to transform the way fans, officials, broadcasters and local communities engage with the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"Our partnership with Verizon has been pivotal in realizing the vision for the FIFA World Cup 2026™—a truly connected and unforgettable event,” said Nacho Fresco, Director of Technology at FIFA. “The deployment of Verizon’s advanced technology will not only elevate the fan experience inside and outside the stadiums but also ensure a powerful, long-term digital legacy for the host communities. This is about using innovation to bring the world closer to the game of soccer."

From the moment fans arrive, they’ll experience reliable, high-performance connectivity, both inside and around FIFA host stadiums. With spectators expected to use over 50 terabytes of data within a stadium for each match (the approximate equivalent of streaming HD video for more than three years), Verizon made significant network upgrades, adding more 5G spectrum to boost capacity by an estimated three to five times across all host stadiums. To enable fans to easily watch game highlights, check player stats, use mobile concession payments and instantly share the excitement on social media, Verizon also installed thousands of antennas under seats, as well as massive ball-shaped antennas to provide targeted 4G and 5G coverage for fans in higher sections. And for those taking mass transit or enjoying watch parties and events in surrounding communities, Verizon deployed nearly 140 small cells and temporary cell sites to boost coverage and capacity.

How Technology Enables the Tournament

The backbone of this world-class fan experience will be Verizon’s deployment of advanced technology, including private 5G networks, state-of-the-art venue network design, and reliable, high-speed fiber connectivity. This technological ecosystem will power critical tournament operations and enhance the fan experience, including:

Powering the Broadcast Transmission for Billions of Fans Worldwide: This network will enable FIFA to centrally collect and process critical data, including ball and player statistics, and deliver high-quality footage to fans globally. Providing robust, secure network infrastructure in all tournament venues, Verizon’s high-capacity fiber and wave services powering the Broadcast Contribution Network (BCN) are designed to deliver high-quality, high-definition media broadcasts for the International Broadcast Center (IBC).

This network will enable FIFA to centrally collect and process critical data, including ball and player statistics, and deliver high-quality footage to fans globally. Providing robust, secure network infrastructure in all tournament venues, Verizon’s high-capacity fiber and wave services powering the Broadcast Contribution Network (BCN) are designed to deliver high-quality, high-definition media broadcasts for the International Broadcast Center (IBC). Private 5G for Enhanced Broadcast & Operations: Private 5G networks will be deployed in host stadiums to support critical applications, including enabling the Lenovo Referee View body cameras, by providing ultra-low latency, high-throughput access to the referees’ on-field point of view for a more immersive experience to fans globally. This secure connectivity extends beyond the stadiums to the FIFA Fan Festival™ locations, where Verizon’s 5G and fiber infrastructure will power public-facing operations to provide a seamless connected experience.

Private 5G networks will be deployed in host stadiums to support critical applications, including enabling the Lenovo Referee View body cameras, by providing ultra-low latency, high-throughput access to the referees’ on-field point of view for a more immersive experience to fans globally. This secure connectivity extends beyond the stadiums to the FIFA Fan Festival™ locations, where Verizon’s 5G and fiber infrastructure will power public-facing operations to provide a seamless connected experience. 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Verizon will utilize 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to support FIFA use cases across the tournament. By leveraging Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network, FIFA can quickly and seamlessly establish high-speed connections to run pop-up activations, retail and merchandise locations for fans, and logistics/back office capabilities across the FIFA World Cup™ footprint. Additionally, FIFA and Verizon will provide 5G network slicing to support certain applications requiring priority performance.





Furthermore, Verizon's comprehensive security solutions are designed to help protect the tournament’s digital infrastructure and support the integrity of digital operations.

Investing in Local Communities

Verizon’s commitment will extend beyond the pitch, focusing on leaving a lasting, positive impact on the host communities. As part of its involvement, Verizon is investing in upgrading local network infrastructure, bringing enhanced digital capabilities to neighborhoods surrounding the venues. This will not only support the massive influx of visitors during the tournament but also provide residents with improved access to reliable, high-speed internet for years to come, supporting education, healthcare, public safety and economic development long after the final whistle.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is more than just a tournament; it’s a moment where technology and community unite. Seeing our advanced 5G and fiber networks create seamless, unforgettable experiences for fans, and knowing our investment will leave a lasting digital legacy for the host cities, truly underscores our commitment to connecting people to what matters most to them,“ said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business

Supporting Public Safety

Verizon Frontline is helping ensure public safety agencies across the nation are ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ by leveraging Verizon's significant investment in local communities and providing dedicated mission-critical communications support. These efforts will help first responders communicate efficiently and effectively as they work to keep fans and communities safe.

Drawing on three decades of experience supporting public safety agencies during large-scale events and emergency response operations, the Verizon Frontline team has been collaborating with host cities for over two years so that first responders have the communications solutions they need during the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed in partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Aiding Small Business Growth

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will bring millions of visitors to host cities across the country, creating a massive economic opportunity for local small businesses (SMBs). Verizon is committed to helping business owners seize that moment with the network reliability, digital tools and hands-on support they need to compete on a global stage.

Through Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready program, Verizon partnered with local FIFA host committees to host events in cities across the country, connecting small business owners with resources, training, and tools designed to help them prepare for the surge in foot traffic and consumer demand the tournament will bring. From optimized Wi-Fi solutions and tailored point-of-sale systems to business-grade connectivity, Verizon is equipping SMBs with the technology they need to manage increased customer volume, process transactions efficiently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences during the tournament and thereafter.

Follow along to learn more about how Verizon is supporting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at verizon.com/business.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release .

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