Periculum Security Group Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Information Security





Photo Courtesy of: Periculum Security Group

LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Periculum Security Group has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the internationally recognised standard for information security management systems, at a time when the average global data breach cost has reached $4.4 million, according to IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report. The certification reflects the company’s implementation of structured processes to manage sensitive information, mitigate risk, and maintain data integrity across its operations.

The milestone comes as organisations across sectors place increasing emphasis on data protection, cyber risk, and regulatory compliance. The World Economic Forum has reported that more than 70 percent of organisations now view cyber risk as a major business concern, underscoring the growing importance of formal information security frameworks.

ISO 27001 sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. It requires organisations to identify risks to information assets and apply controls to protect data from unauthorised access, loss, or misuse.

Periculum Security Group provides investigations, advisory, and crisis management services to corporate clients, private organisations, and individuals. This work often involves handling confidential, sensitive, and time-critical information across multiple jurisdictions and engagements.

Oliver Laurence, Group CEO of Periculum Security Group, said the certification formalises the systems already in place within the organisation. “Achieving ISO 27001 reflects the structured processes we have implemented to manage sensitive information and support our clients in complex and high-risk environments,” he said.

The certification process includes independent assessment of policies, procedures, and controls relating to information security. These include access control, data handling, risk management, and incident response. Organisations seeking certification must show that these measures are consistently applied and subject to ongoing review.

Periculum Security Group operates across the UK, Europe, and the United States, supporting clients in matters involving investigations, due diligence, crisis response, and risk management. Its work frequently requires coordination with legal advisers, financial institutions, and external stakeholders, making information governance an important operational consideration.

Laurence said information security continues to play an increasing role in client engagements. “Our clients are often dealing with situations where the integrity and confidentiality of information are critical to decision-making,” he said. “This certification provides a recognised framework for how that information is managed.”

ISO 27001 certification also requires continuous monitoring and improvement of information security practices, including internal audits, risk assessments, and updates to controls in response to evolving threats.

Periculum Security Group said the certification supports its ability to manage information securely throughout the lifecycle of client engagements, from initial assessment through to resolution.

About Periculum Security Group

Periculum Security Group provides intelligence-led advisory, investigations, security, and crisis management services to corporate clients, private organisations, and individuals. The company supports clients in navigating complex and high-risk situations across the UK, Europe, and the United States.

Contact Information

Name: Oliver Laurence

Company: Periculum Security Group

Website: periculumsecuritygroup.com

Email: info@periculumsecuritygroup.com

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