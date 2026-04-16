Suite Capacity Projects $3.5 Million in Gross Booking Revenue for 2026 Amid Growing Demand for Passive STR Income

ASBURY PARK, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States short-term rental market is projected to surpass $100 billion in gross booking volume in 2026, according to industry estimates from Statista and AirDNA, and Suite Capacity is growing in step with that demand. The New Jersey-based short-term rental management platform has announced projected gross booking revenue of $3.5 million for 2026, a 50 percent increase over 2025. The figure reflects both the maturation of the company's operating model and a measurable shift in how real estate investors and vacation property owners think about short-term rental management.

Suite Capacity currently manages more than 70 properties spanning the Jersey Shore corridor from Asbury Park to Cape May, including two boutique hotels actively being brought into the company's management system. Its financial trajectory is being driven by a combination of portfolio growth, operational refinement, and rising property owner demand for management solutions that require zero active involvement.

"The numbers reflect what property owners are telling us every day," said Billy Butler, Co-Founder and CEO of Suite Capacity. "They want real estate to work for them, not the other way around. They don't want to manage cleaning crews, respond to guests at midnight, or guess at pricing. We take all of that away and replace it with performance."

Demand for professionally managed short-term rentals has strengthened considerably in recent years. A 2024 report from the National Association of Realtors identified short-term rental income as one of the most actively pursued passive income strategies among real estate investors under 45. As that investor class has grown, so has the expectation for management providers that can deliver consistent, measurable results without requiring owner participation in daily operations.

Suite Capacity's revenue growth is anchored in its active management methodology. The company applies a combination of algorithmic pricing tools and active human oversight to adjust rates based on seasonality, local event calendars, competitive market activity, and booking pace. This approach mirrors the revenue management disciplines used by major hotel operators and consistently produces stronger average daily rates and occupancy levels than owner-managed or informally managed listings.

Property optimization also directly affects the company's financial results. Through its AI-enhanced STR Blueprint report, Suite Capacity assesses each property's design, positioning, and pricing structure to surface specific revenue opportunities. Owners who implement Blueprint recommendations typically see measurable improvements in booking performance, and the report forms a standard part of every new property onboarding.

"Growing from $2 million to a projected $3.5 million in gross bookings is not an accident," Butler said. "It's what happens when you build systems that work and stay committed to improving them. Every property in our portfolio receives the same operational standard, and that consistency is what compounds over time."

With its 2026 revenue projection confirmed, Suite Capacity is also accelerating plans for national expansion. The company is targeting four new markets, including the Orlando and Kissimmee corridor in Florida, Phoenix in Arizona, the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, and the Miami metropolitan area. Entry into each market will be pursued through bulk portfolio acquisitions of 25 or more units, allowing Suite Capacity to establish an immediate operational presence rather than building unit by unit.

Visit Suite Capacity to explore passive income solutions for property owners and learn more about the company's full-service management offering.

About Suite Capacity

Suite Capacity is a New Jersey-based short-term rental management platform offering fully passive income solutions for property owners. With 70-plus doors under management including boutique hotels, the company combines dynamic pricing technology, professional guest experience management, and AI-enhanced property analysis to deliver hotel-caliber performance for short-term rental portfolios. Suite Capacity is expanding nationally through strategic portfolio acquisitions and a scalable operating model optimized for multi-market deployment.

Contact:

Billy Butler, Co-Founder and CEO

Suite Capacity

info@suitecapacity.com

855-303-4545