Results 1st quarter 2026 | Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance

 | Source: Wereldhave Belgium Wereldhave Belgium

PRESS RELEASE | Results 1st quarter 2026

Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance

Wereldhave Belgium closed the first quarter of 2026 in line with expectations: solid portfolio growth, a 23% increase in net rental income, and an increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23. This was achieved despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. In addition, Wereldhave Belgium continued to invest in high-quality assets in locations with growth potential: with the acquisition of the last unit in Ville2, the site is now fully under the Company’s control.

Key messages:

  • Increase in net rental income by 23.0% to € 21.9M (€ 17.8M at 31 March 2025);
  • Slight Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+0.4% compared to 31 December 2025);
  • Increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23 (+1.7% vs. 2025: € 73.00);
  • Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.5% to 96.8% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;
  • Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 31.1% at 31 March 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025);
  • Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.

Attachment


Tags

Wereldhave Belgium Belgian regulated real estate REIT Retail Real Estate Q1 2026 results Ville2 Charleroi Shopping Center GVV Retail Vastgoed Resultaten 1ste kwartaal 2026 SIR Immobilier Retail Résultats 1er trimestre 2026

Attachments

Trading update - 1st quarter 2026

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