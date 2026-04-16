Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.03.2026

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 106 thousand euros in March and 461 thousand euros in first quarter of 2026 (the same period last year: 706 thousand euros). The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 11,95 euros at the end of March, increasing by 0,4% per month.

The decrease in profit is primarily related to the fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares, which price on the Tallinn Stock Exchange increased by 2.9% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.5% in the same period in 2025. In addition, interest income from the investment in the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ decreased compared to the last year, as the development company returned the principal amount of the owner loan to the fund in full in mid-March.

Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, a development company in which the fund has an 80% stake, concluded 10 real rights contracts in March and development company earned 515 thousand euros of profit. As EfTEN United Property Fund values all equity investments at fair value, the February profit from the Uus-Järveküla development project has been recognised in the fund's balance sheet in prior periods.

The profit of the fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, was 243 thousand euros in Marsh and 727 thousand euros in the first quarter of 2026 (the same period last year: 671 thousand euros). The net asset value of the fund increased by 0.6% per month. In early April, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 made an income distribution to the EfTEN United Property Fund in the amount of 419 thousand euros (120 thousand euros at the same time last year). The fund will distribute this amount to investors in full at the end of May or beginning of June.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

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