CSG secures another major contract. It will supply artillery ammunition worth hundreds of millions of euros to a European customer

The global industrial and technology group CSG has signed a significant new contract for the supply of large-calibre ammunition to a European customer. The total value of the contract amounts to nearly €300 million. As one of several recent contracts, it confirms CSG’s strong position in the European market for large-calibre ammunition and, thanks to the continuous expansion of its production capacities, also demonstrates the Group’s ability to respond rapidly to the growing demand from armed forces worldwide.

The contract builds on CSG’s recent successes in both ammunition and advanced defence systems and reflects the Group’s long-term strategy focused on expanding production capacities, strengthening vertical integration, and enhancing the security of the supply chain.

“This contract is further evidence of our partners’ trust in the quality and reliability of CSG’s products. Our strategy to systematically strengthen our manufacturing, development and technological capabilities, including the increased vertical integration of our production processes, enables us to rapidly respond to the demands of our customers in Europe and globally, allowing them to confidently address the security challenges they face,” said Jan Marinov, CEO of CSG Defence Systems. Due to the sensitive nature of the project, CSG will not disclose any further details regarding the customer or the specific scope of the deliveries.

CSG is a European leader in large-calibre ammunition supply

CSG ranks among the most significant European manufacturers and suppliers of large-calibre ammunition. A key role in this segment is played by its subsidiary MSM Group, which brings together leading manufacturing companies across Europe and ensures the production of ammunition meeting NATO standards.

In recent years, the Group has systematically invested in the modernisation of its production facilities, capacity expansion and technological development. These efforts form part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening vertical integration and enhancing supply chain security, enabling the Group to better control key production processes, and rapidly respond to increased customer demand, and contribute to the strengthening of European defence capabilities.

The latest contract from the European customer follows other major Group contract wins in this area. These include a contract signed earlier this year by Excalibur International to supply tens of thousands of rounds of artillery and mortar ammunition to a Western European NATO member state, with a total value of hundreds of millions of euros.

Growth across defence industry segments

At the same time, CSG continues to strengthen its position in other segments of the defence industry. Just a few days ago, the Group announced one of the largest non-European business successes in its history – new contracts for the long-term supply of air defence systems worth nearly USD 2.5 billion to customers in Southeast Asia. The project also includes a comprehensive package of services, ranging from personnel training and logistical support to the supply of spare parts and infrastructure development.

The new contract wins the Group’s ability to deliver complex, technologically advanced solutions and, following its listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange earlier this year, also demonstrate CSG’s growing global significance.

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG.

More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com

CSG Press Office

Andrej Čírtek, Spokesperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

e-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz

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