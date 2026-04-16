Today, 16 April 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.15.
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| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Today, 16 April 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.15.
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Tryg’s Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q1 2026. Tryg reported a strong insurance service result of DKK 1,655m (DKK 1,540m) and a combined ratio of 84.0% (84.2%) in Q1...Read More
On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in...Read More