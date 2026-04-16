Nordic Climate Group expands in the Netherlands through the acquisition of Ten Have Installatie B.V.









Nordic Climate Group has acquired Ten Have Installatie B.V., an Amsterdam-based company focused on energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions. The acquisition strengthens Nordic Climate Group’s presence in central Netherlands and adds further technical expertise to the Group’s operations in the region.

Founded in 2002, Ten Have has built a strong position in the commercial segment and serves customers in industries such as automotive, retail and real estate. The company is known for its focus on quality, sustainable installations and long-term customer relationships.

“Ten Have is a well-run company with solid technical capabilities and a strong position in its market. It complements our existing operations in the Netherlands and adds further expertise to the organisation. The company will continue to operate as it does today, with local leadership and close customer relationships, while benefiting from being part of a larger group,” says Erik Snijder, CEO of Nordic Climate Group Netherlands.

Frank ten Have, founder of the company, has built the business together with the team over more than two decades. Since 2010, Denise ten Have has played a key role in the company’s development and professionalisation, helping to build a strong foundation for further growth. Today, Frank and Denise ten Have jointly lead the business and will remain responsible for the day-to-day management of Ten Have. Together with the team, they continue to develop the company while maintaining the personal approach and quality that customers rely on.

“Becoming part of Nordic Climate Group is a logical next step for us. We have built the company over time with a clear focus on quality and long-term customer relationships. As part of a larger group, we have access to a broader platform, while maintaining our way of working and culture,” Frank and Denise, Management of ten Have.

Following the acquisition, Nordic Climate Group’s operations in the Netherlands comprise 14 companies with combined annual revenues of approximately EUR 100 million.





For more information, please contact:

Erik Snijders, CEO of Nordic Climate Group in the Netherlands

erik.snijders@nordicclimategroup.com | +31 104 42 25 64

Frank ten Have, CEO Ten Have Installatie BV

frank@tenhaveklimaat.nl | +31 294 255 353



Denise ten Have, Managing Director ten Have Installatie BV

denise@tenhaveklimaat.nl | +31 294 255 353





About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 600 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.