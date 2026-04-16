Team UK announced for global ‘Skills Olympics’ in Shanghai

LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They are the UK’s finest young professionals, the future of our workforce, now they stand ready to compete on the world stage in a contest as intense, demanding and prestigious as any global sporting event.

Team UK has been officially announced for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the international competition known as the “Skills Olympics,” where the world’s most talented apprentices and young professionals go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle of skill, precision and innovation.

Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, Team UK brings together a group of competitors at the very top of their fields. These individuals are among the most highly skilled young professionals anywhere in the world.

Competing against the best from over 80 countries, Team UK will showcase world-class expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including renewable energy, 3D games design, car painting, health and social care, chemical laboratory technician, bricklaying and electrical installation. Each competition is a high-performance test of precision and endurance.

WorldSkills is globally recognised as the ultimate benchmark of skills excellence, where nations go head-to-head to prove their ability to power future industries and economic growth. This year’s event in Shanghai is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors, alongside government leaders, global employers and education experts.

Team UK’s journey to this moment has been years in the making. Competitors have progressed through rigorous WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, followed by intensive specialist training both in the UK and internationally. In the final months before Shanghai, Team UK will undergo further high-performance preparation to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest possible level.

Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce. These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said: “Every member of Team UK has earned their place through exceptional dedication and commitment to their chosen fields, representing the very best of our nation’s talent. WorldSkills Shanghai is an opportunity to celebrate their vocational and technical expertise, and the skill, determination, and ambition it takes to set new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage. Pearson is proud to support Team UK as they take on this extraordinary challenge and inspire future generations to aim high and believe in their potential.”

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 takes place from 22-27 September and will feature around 1500 young people taking part from over 80 countries.

Team UK – WorldSkills Shanghai

Skill Team UK Hometown Organisation Training

Manager 3D Digital Game

Art Logan Cook

(Holds BTEC

qualification) Newport, Wales Coleg Gwent

(Training

Provider) Paul Browne,

Cheshire

College -

South and

West Additive

Manufacturing Oliver Coombs

(Apprentice,

holds BTEC

qualification) Bath Bath College

(Training

Provider)



BIMTek

(Employer) Bryn Jones,

Grwp

Llandrillo

Menai Aircraft

Maintenance Elyot Harmston

(Apprentice,

holds BTEC

qualification) Biggleswade,

Bedfordshire The

Shuttleworth

Collection

(Employer) James

Callaghan,

Royal Navy Autobody Repair Joe Wilton

(Apprentice,

holds BTEC

qualification) Ballymena,

Northern

Ireland Riverpark

Training

(Training

Provider)



SDM Paintwork

(Employer) James Bown,

self-employed Beauty Therapy Neve Dunn South Shields Tyne Coast

College (Training

Provider) Hayley

Huxtable,

Beauty

Therapy

Consultant Bricklaying Joseph Shingler

(Apprentice) Shrewsbury Shrewsbury

College (Training

Provider)



The Shingler

Group

(Employer) Stephen

Chapman,

Southern

Regional

College Cabinet Making Stanley

Mackintosh

(Apprentice) Norwich Rycotewood

College (Training

Provider)



Bill Cleyndert

and Company

(Employer) Christian

Notley MBE,

WorldSkills UK Car Painting Oisin McKerr Lurgan,

Northern

Ireland Southern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



Porters Body

Shop (Employer) Richard

Wheeler,

Coleg Gwent Chemical

Laboratory

Technician Ruth Douglas

(Apprentice) Banbridge,

Northern

Ireland Southern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



Almac

(Employer) Michael

Hughes,

University of

Manchester



Deirdre

Murray,

Southern

Regional

College CNC Milling Tomas Ankers

(Apprentice,

holds BTEC

qualification) Wrexham,

Wales Coleg Cambria

(Training

Provider)



Electroimpact

(Employer) Adam Youens,

Coleg Cambria Electrical

Installation Jonathan Gough

(Completed

apprenticeship,

holds BTEC

qualification) Waringstown,

Northern

Ireland Southern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



Self-Employed Mitchel Smith,

NICEIC Hairdressing Katie Sime

(Apprentice) Forest of Dean,

Gloucestershire Reds Hair

Company

(Training

Provider and

Employer) Linzi Weare,

Reds Hair

Company Health and Social

Care Grace Longden Macclesfield,

Cheshire Macclesfield

College (Training

Provider)



Keele University

(Training

Provider)



Sau Man Li, JS

Consultants Industry 4.0











Industry 4.0 Caolan McCartan

(Completed

apprenticeship)







Patrick Sheerin

(Completed

apprenticeship)







Newry,

Northern

Ireland







Portadown,

Northern

Ireland Southern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



Southern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



A J Power

(Employer)



Marcin

Regulski,

Wago UK &

Ireland



Marcin

Regulski,

Wago UK &

Ireland IT Network

Systems

Administration Charlie Priestley Aberdeen,

Scotland North East

Scotland

College (Training

Provider and

Employer)



Robert Gordon

University

(Training

Provider) Nitheesh

Kaliyamurthy,

University of

Wales Trinity

Saint David Joinery Jamie Matthews

(Apprentice) Ballyclare,

Northern

Ireland Northern

Regional College

(Training

Provider)



Mivan

(Employer) Andrew

Pengelly, self-

employed Mechanical

Engineering CAD Stuart Lyons Lanark,

Scotland New College

Lanarkshire

(Training

Provider)



Glacier Energy

(Employer)



Andrew Beel,

Howden Mechatronics Emily Bettridge

(Apprentice)











Liz Hopkinson

(Apprentice) Nottingham











Alfreton,

Derbyshire







Toyota

Manufacturing

UK (Training

Provider and

Employer)



Toyota

Manufacturing

UK (Training

Provider and

Employer)



Calum Knott,

Didactic

Services Ltd Painting and

Decorating Shelby Fitzakerly

(Apprentice) Accrington,

Lancashire Accrington and

Rossendale

College (Training

Provider)



SPAIN Building

and

Maintenance

(Employer) Mike Swan,

Dundee and

Angus College Plumbing and

Heating Andrew McCann

(Completed

apprenticeship) Aughnacloy,

Northern

Ireland South West

College (Training

Provider and

Employer)



AMC Plumbing

and Heating

Services

(Employer) Ronnie Ferris,

self-employed Refrigeration &

Air Conditioning Samuel Jones Ashton, Wigan PRTC Burnley

(Training

Provider)



Industrial

Cooling

Equipment Ltd

(Employer) Mark Forsyth,

Coriolis

International Renewable

Energy Madeleine

Warburton

(Apprentice) Ashby-de-la-

Zouch,

Leicestershire Grwp Coleg

Menai (Training

Provider)



RWE (Employer) Chris Turnbull,

Didactic

Services Ltd Restaurant

Services Yuliia Batrak Llandudno,

Wales Grwp Llandrillo

Menai (Training

Provider)



St George's

Hotel Dr Shyam

Patiar, self-

employed



Ian Whitaker,

Bean 2 Work

CIC Web

Technologies Finn Gallagher

(holds a BTEC

qualification) Cardiff, Wales Cardiff

University Val Adamescu,

University of

Portsmouth



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bd1692f-a7c3-4f62-9870-11c783fcd47c