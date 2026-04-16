Crypto News: AlphaPepe $860k Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction from Standard Chartered Maintains $150,000 Target for 2026

MONACO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $860,000 in presale capital raised and the pace continues accelerating. Capital is entering at a rate that most projects in 2026 have failed to generate. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing as wallets commit serious size while Standard Chartered's Bitcoin price prediction maintains a $150,000 target trajectory that anchors the most bullish institutional consensus of the year.

Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Bitcoin price prediction and Standard Chartered's $150,000 framework explain why the institutional case for Bitcoin has never been stronger and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe $860K While the Bitcoin Price Prediction from Standard Chartered Points to $150,000

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $860,000 could not land in a more significant moment. Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick established the $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction as part of a long-term framework projecting BTC reaching $500,000 by 2030. That framework factors in ETF-driven institutional adoption and halving supply dynamics and remains the structural roadmap guiding the bank's digital assets research.

That $150,000 target is not isolated. Bernstein has called the bottom and maintained its own $150,000 year-end target, describing the recent drawdown as a "confidence shock rather than structural damage." Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects $200,000 to $250,000. Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz places the conservative range between $120,000 and $125,000. The Wall Street consensus clustering around $150,000 represents the strongest institutional alignment behind a Bitcoin price prediction in the asset's history.

Bitcoin trades near $74,000 after climbing toward $75,000 on a short squeeze. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated over $53 billion in total inflows since January 2024. Strategy has purchased approximately 45,000 BTC in the past 30 days. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust holds over 784,000 BTC. Goldman Sachs still expects two Fed rate cuts before year end. Every structural pillar supporting the $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction is either holding or strengthening.

The $150,000 target represents approximately 100% upside from current levels. But even a double on a $1.4 trillion asset unfolds over quarters. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto identified early-stage opportunities before the crowd arrived, and one of the strongest setups right now is AlphaPepe approaching $1 million raised.

AlphaPepe $860K Raised as Institutional Bitcoin Consensus Strengthens

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace. AlphaSwap delivers AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,600 holders have joined and AlphaPepe is priced at $0.01450 per token with the presale past $860,000. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The trajectory toward $1 million at this pace suggests the market is already pricing in what comes after launch. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the convergence of a live AI DEX demo, Binance listing discussions, and the strongest institutional Bitcoin consensus in history creates a setup most presale projects in 2026 have not been able to generate.

Conclusion

The crypto news around Standard Chartered maintaining a $150,000 Bitcoin framework, Bernstein independently reaffirming $150,000, and institutional capital accumulating at the most aggressive pace of 2026 all highlight why the current environment rewards early positioning. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as the institutional consensus strengthens are following the pattern every previous cycle has proven. The participants who positioned early captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The presale has crossed $860,000 and the window at current pricing is narrowing.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is Standard Chartered's Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered established a $150,000 framework projecting $500,000 by 2030. Bernstein independently maintains $150,000 as its year-end target, Fundstrat projects $200,000 to $250,000, and Galaxy sees $120,000 to $125,000.

Why has AlphaPepe raised $860,000 during current market conditions?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. The presale has maintained consistent growth through every macro headline of 2026, with 7,600+ holders entering ahead of the Q2 exchange listing.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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