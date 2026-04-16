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Press Release

Atos Supported the European Space Agency in Selecting Twelve Service Providers through an Open Competition to deliver Advanced Applications & Services on the DestinE Platform

These applications and services serve as gateways to a comprehensive understanding of Earth's processes, enabling informed decision-making towards a more sustainable future. Some of these applications and services are now operational.

Paris, France – April 16, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces it has been entrusted by the European Space Agency (ESA) to launch an Open Competition to expand DestinE ecosystem. DestinE is a flagship initiative led by the European Commission and implemented by the ESA, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) to create a highly accurate digital twin of the Earth. DestinE’s ecosystem is designed to assist policymakers, researchers or innovators simulate, monitor and better understand natural phenomena and human activity, offering new ways to engage with and understand our world better to shape a sustainable future.

As a result of this first Open Competition, 12 innovative Service Providers have been selected to deliver Advanced Applications & Services (AAS) on DestinE Platform.

Some of these services are now fully operational, offering unprecedented opportunities for exploration and understanding.

Assess quality of life with CALIFE





CALIFE (“Quality of Life”), developed by Murmuration, is designed to make satellite Earth Observation insights accessible to everyone, from the general public to local authorities. It provides personalized, easy-to-understand reports on environmental and health conditions at a hyper-local scale.

CALIFE offers:

free service for municipalities,

premium quality-of-life reports for citizens,

custom projections for decision-makers.





By raising awareness, supporting local policies, and fostering resilience to climate change, CALIFE creates a virtuous cycle toward healthier, more sustainable communities.

Monitor potatoe fields with Harvic (Harvest in Control)





Harvic, developed by GeoVille, is designed to provide stakeholders in the potato industry with a clear and reliable view of crop development throughout the season, as well as accurate predictions for harvest time in terms of quantity and quality. By combining satellite information, weather data, and field observations, HARVIC transforms complex datasets into simple, actionable insights.

This innovative service helps users to:

understand crop conditions and monitor their evolution,

anticipate yield and quality, reducing uncertainty,

identify potential risks early, enabling proactive measures.





HARVIC supports better planning for harvest and logistics, complementing traditional field checks and expertise. Built around real operational needs, it integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, enhancing foresight and decision-making confidence.

By saving time, optimizing resources, and promoting more sustainable farming practices, HARVIC not only empowers the potato industry to thrive in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape but also contributes to a deeper, data-driven understanding of agricultural dynamics in a rapidly changing environment.

Explore the land temperature in high-resolution with Hi-Rest LST developed by OHB Digital Services





Hi-Rest LST is designed to deliver precise thermal insights at a resolution of 30 meters. By leveraging advanced machine learning and data fusion techniques, the service combines the coarser Sentinel-3 data (1km spatial resolution) with the high-resolution land surface temperature product from Landsat-8.

Hi-Rest LST offers:

detailed visualization of land surface temperature layers and time series for user-defined locations,

customizable areas of interest and datasets tailored to specific needs,

monitoring tools for user-triggered pipeline runs, ensuring seamless access to service results.





By providing enhanced land surface temperature estimations, Hi-Rest LST supports applications where precision is critical, such as urban resilience planning and infrastructure monitoring.

This service empowers end-users to make informed decisions and drive sustainable solutions for a changing world.

Compress Earth Observation Data with COMEO





COMEO (“Compression Of Models & Earth Observations”), developed by VisioTerra, is designed to optimize the use of Earth observation and modelling data through lossy compression algorithms. Targeting data from Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites as well as Earth modelling data like C3S ERA5, COMEO offers an innovative solution for efficiently managing data volumes.

COMEO offers:

advanced compression algorithms allowing size reduction ranging from ×10 to ×250,

demonstration tool: Illustrating the impact of lossy compression on data quality for better understanding of trade-offs,

mapping tool: Presenting a synthesis of Sentinel-1 IW data over the Mediterranean Sea, covering the entire Sentinel-1 mission time range.





By providing effective compression solutions, COMEO enables users to maximize data usage while preserving relevance for critical applications such as environmental monitoring and climate model analysis. This service is essential for those looking to leverage Earth data while optimizing available resources.

Study Desert Locust impacts with DLMS





The Desert Locust Monitoring Service (DLMS), developed by Sistema, is at the forefront of efforts to mitigate the devastating impacts of desert locusts, which are recognized as the world's most destructive migratory pests. These pests pose significant threats to the economy, quality of life, and the environment, with their impacts exacerbated by climate change.

Key Features of the Desert Locust Monitoring Service:

AI-driven detection: utilizes cutting-edge AI algorithms to analyze diverse climate data sources, including satellite imagery, model data, and in situ observations, to identify breeding conditions conducive to locust proliferation,

predictive modeling: offers robust predictions of locust swarm movements, enabling proactive measures to prevent upsurges and mitigate potential damage,

geographical scope: focuses on a vast region extending from Africa to Asia, where locust activity is most prevalent.





By leveraging these innovative technologies, the Desert Locust Monitoring Service plays a crucial role in safeguarding agricultural resources and ecosystems, ensuring that stakeholders can respond swiftly and effectively to locust threats. This service is indispensable for those aiming to protect their livelihoods and the environment from the adverse effects of these formidable pests.

A new wave of innovative services will become operational, each designed to address critical challenges across diverse sectors. These will include:

CityNexus Pro by Solenix : a pro version of the CityNexus service already operational in the DestinE Platform with an advanced urban digital twin application assessing the impacts of climate changes in road networks and urban design;

: a pro version of the CityNexus service already operational in the DestinE Platform with an advanced urban digital twin application assessing the impacts of climate changes in road networks and urban design; CONOPS by EDGE in Earth Observation Sciences : a predictive model using satellite and census data to simulate mosquito populations and estimate disease risks;

by : a predictive model using satellite and census data to simulate mosquito populations and estimate disease risks; CC-PLAN by CGI Italia : a service providing localized data on Urban Heat Islands and Flight Climatic Analysis dynamics using DestinE datasets and providing mitigation strategy modeling, and dynamic visualizations;

by : a service providing localized data on Urban Heat Islands and Flight Climatic Analysis dynamics using DestinE datasets and providing mitigation strategy modeling, and dynamic visualizations; AQWALYTICS by Magellium : a scalable solution monitoring the quality of European water bodies by combining satellite data with real-time data from in-situ stations;

by : a scalable solution monitoring the quality of European water bodies by combining satellite data with real-time data from in-situ stations; Eki’Learning by Ekitia : an ethical data service for the DestinE Platform that includes easy-to-follow e-learning modules on data use and AI, plus a self-assessment tool to help users check the ethical maturity of their services;

by : an ethical data service for the DestinE Platform that includes easy-to-follow e-learning modules on data use and AI, plus a self-assessment tool to help users check the ethical maturity of their services; MoMo by Detektia : a service detecting and analyzing deformation patterns in infrastructures influenced by external factors, aiding in the identification of anomalies;

by : a service detecting and analyzing deformation patterns in infrastructures influenced by external factors, aiding in the identification of anomalies; InSAR Deformation Monitoring by GeoKinesia: three services, based on Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR): InSAR Service, Active Deformation Areas Map and Differential Deformation Map Service.





Valérie Dehlinger, director of Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, Discrete Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Telecoms, Media & Technology and Transport & Travel Markets in France, Atos, stated: “We are pleased to support ESA’s work in advancing the DestinE ecosystem and digital innovation in Earth observation and to play a crucial role in shaping the future of DestinE, ensuring its attractivity for diverse stakeholders across Europe.”

As part of this visionary project, the Atos consortium, including Atos, Mews Partners and ACRI-ST, was entrusted in 2024 with the execution of four key activities that are pivotal to the success of DestinE:

attractiveness & Portfolio management: driving engagement and expanding the ecosystem’s reach to maximize its impact and usability,

demonstrators: delivering inspiring use cases and foundational services to empower ecosystem providers and showcase the platform’s potential,

lifecycle support: accelerating the growth of the ecosystem by streamlining service onboarding and ensuring seamless integration,

collaborative services & forum: cultivating a dynamic and collaborative environment to foster creativity, knowledge exchange and innovation.

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The DestinE platform is co-funded by the European Union. The perspectives and opinions expressed in this press release are those of the contributing authors only and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the European Commission can be held responsible for them.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 61,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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