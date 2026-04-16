To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















16 April 2026

Company Announcement number 31/2026

Auctions/tap sales of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green, FlexKort® and RD Euribor3®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions/tap sales on SDRO’s for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green, FlexKort® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2026. The auctions/tap sales will be held on 26 to 28 May 2026.

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) for the refinancing of the loans. The underlying bonds to RD Euribor3® and FlexKort® will be used for new loan offers shortly after the auctions/tap sales, whereas the underlying bonds to RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green will be used for new loan offers at a later stage.

At the auctions/tap sales, investors make their bids on the spread to the reference rates.

The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix. The Final Terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

Further, the terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix.

The final amounts put up for sale will be announced early May.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments