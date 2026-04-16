Focus Markets Unveils Strategic Growth Transformation; Appoints Industry Veteran Martin Doepke as CEO





Industry veteran Martin Doepke appointed CEO to spearhead strategic transformation and a partner-led global growth strategy.

New brand identity and bespoke trading platforms engineered to differentiate and capture unique fintech segments.

High-performance infrastructure designed to accelerate the expansion of world-leading crypto offerings.





MELBOURNE, Australia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Markets, a global financial services provider, today announced a comprehensive strategic transformation designed to accelerate market expansion and scale its digital asset offering. Central to this new growth trajectory is a complete brand identity refresh and the appointment of Martin Doepke as Chief Executive Officer to lead the entity's next chapter.

Strategic Differentiation and Technological Evolution

The relaunch of Focus Markets represents a pivotal move by the Eightcap Group to increase market differentiation for Focus Markets from its "sister company". By establishing a distinct identity, Focus Markets is positioned to capture unique segments of the fintech landscape through specialized technology opportunities.

The platform’s evolution introduces new trading platforms engineered to target different markets than Eightcap, providing a bespoke experience for the modern trader. This strategic timing allows Focus Markets to aggressively leverage world-leading crypto assets, which continue to see surging global demand. Future growth will be anchored in a partner-driven acquisition model, utilizing high-performance infrastructure to scale nationwide and internationally.

Leadership to Drive Global Acquisition

To spearhead this expansion, Martin Doepke transitions from his role as Global Head of Partners at Eightcap to become the CEO of Focus Markets. While remaining within the Eightcap Group, Doepke’s move signals a commitment to aggressive brand growth and partner-led scaling.

Doepke brings veteran acquisition and partnership expertise to the recently rebranded Focus Markets. His extensive career includes pivotal front-end and client-facing leadership roles, having served as Head of Payments, Head of Customer Experience, and Head of Partners at Pepperstone, and most recently, Global Head of Partners at Eightcap.

"Focus Markets is at an inflection point," said Doepke. "By leveraging our unique technology stack and deepening our commitment to our partners, we are positioned to provide a trading experience that is not only competitive but transformative. We are here to lead the next generation of digital asset trading."

With a proven track record of growing startups into mid-sized brokerages, Doepke is uniquely suited for this role. As the second employee at Pepperstone, he established an award-winning customer experience journey before building a significant revenue-contributing partner program. He repeated this success at Eightcap, driving rapid global expansion via the Eightcap Partners program since 2021.





About Focus Markets

Focus Markets is a premium multi-asset broker dedicated to providing traders with a competitive edge through advanced technology and superior liquidity. Driven by a mission to simplify the complexities of the global markets, Focus Markets offers access to a diverse range of instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, and world-leading Crypto assets. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and partner-driven growth, Focus Markets empowers both retail and institutional clients to navigate the financial landscape with confidence.

www.focusmarkets.com

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Caroline Ruddick

Focus Markets

media@focusmarkets.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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