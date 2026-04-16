Global Magnetic Sensors Market 2026-2036: $6 Billion Industry Driven by Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, and Tunnelling Magnetoresistance Sensors

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Magnetic Sensors Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global magnetic sensors market is a dynamic and rapidly expanding sector, forecast to exceed $6 billion by 2036.

The Global Magnetic Sensors Market 2026-2036 is a comprehensive, data-driven market intelligence report providing authoritative analysis of the global magnetic sensor industry over a ten-year forecast horizon. The report draws on primary research, company analysis, technology assessment, and proprietary forecasting methodology to deliver actionable insight for technology strategists, product managers, investors, and business development professionals operating in or entering the magnetic sensing ecosystem.



The report covers the full spectrum of magnetic sensor technologies, end-use markets, competitive dynamics, and supply chain structures, providing both high-level strategic perspective and granular quantitative forecasting. All market data is presented in annual increments from 2026 to 2036, segmented by technology, end-use sector, sensor function, device level, and geography.

Magnetic sensors detect and measure magnetic fields to perform three core functions: sensing position and angle, detecting proximity and switching, and measuring electrical current. These capabilities make them indispensable across a broad and growing range of industries. The market is built on four primary technology platforms. Hall effect sensors, the most widely deployed technology, operate by detecting the voltage generated when a current-carrying conductor is placed in a magnetic field, and dominate applications in automotive and consumer electronics.

Anisotropic magnetoresistance sensors offer higher sensitivity than conventional Hall devices and are widely used in eCompass and position sensing. Giant magnetoresistance sensors, based on quantum mechanical spin-dependent electron scattering across alternating magnetic and non-magnetic thin-film layers, are deployed in specialised position and current sensing applications. Tunnelling magnetoresistance sensors represent the frontier of the technology, offering exceptional sensitivity and ultra-low power consumption, and are increasingly targeting optical image stabilisation in smartphones, current sensing in electric vehicles, and biosensing in medical devices.



Automotive and mobility is the largest and fastest-evolving end-use segment. The transition to battery electric vehicles, 800V battery architectures, and bidirectional charging is driving strong demand for isolated current sensors, motor shaft position sensors, and steering and pedal position sensors. The shift toward software-defined vehicles and ADAS is further increasing sensor content per vehicle.



Consumer electronics is the second largest segment, driven primarily by optical image stabilisation systems in smartphone cameras, eCompass modules in smartphones and wearables, and the growing proliferation of AI-enabled edge devices. TDK and AKM dominate this segment by volume, with TMR technology gradually displacing Hall in premium OIS applications.



Industrial demand is accelerating rapidly, driven by humanoid robotics, data centre power management, smart grid infrastructure, and factory automation. The medical segment, though smaller, is stable and growing, anchored by continuous glucose monitoring systems and drug delivery pumps, with emerging opportunities in TMR-based biosensing and implantable devices.



Report Highlights

A three-page executive summary providing an at-a-glance overview of key market findings, technology highlights, and competitive developments

A full executive summary covering market context, growth drivers, technology and competitive findings, and emerging application outlook

A market overview chapter covering magnetic sensor functions, technology families including Hall, AMR, GMR, and TMR, the industry value chain, and the regulatory and standards landscape

A dedicated technology analysis chapter covering Hall effect technology including advanced InSb, InAs, and graphene-based materials, AMR, GMR, and TMR deep-dives, packaging and integration trends, current sensing topologies, and a full technology roadmap to 2036

Global market forecasts segmented by end-use segment, technology, sensor function, device level, wafer demand, and geography, all with annual data from 2026 to 2036

Individual market forecast chapters for the Automotive and Mobility, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Medical segments, each with application-level, function-level, and technology-level breakdowns and competitive analysis

A competitive landscape chapter covering industry structure, overall and segment-level market shares, player positioning, M&A activity from 2020 to 2026, the rise of Greater China players, and the start-up landscape

A supply chain analysis chapter covering raw materials, wafer foundry and thin-film deposition, assembly and test, business model comparison, and supply chain risk

A regional analysis chapter covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World with sub-regional breakdowns

An emerging applications chapter covering extended reality and gesture recognition, quantum and NV-diamond sensing, space and radiation-hardened applications, and advanced biosensing

One hundred figures and tables throughout, including market forecast charts, technology diagrams, competitive maps, share charts, and detailed data tables

Appendices covering methodology, full data tables, and acronyms

Forty-four Company Profiles Covering All Major Industry Participants

Ablic Inc.

Aceinna Inc.

AKM (Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation)

Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation (Piher Sensing Systems)

ams OSRAM AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Angsemi

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Coto Technology

Crosschip Technology Co. Ltd.

Diodes Incorporated

Eutronsense Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

iC-Haus GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Isabellenhutte Heusler GmbH & Co. KG

iSentek Inc.

LEM International SA

Littelfuse Inc.

MagnaChip Semiconductor

Matrixsens

Melexis NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvq0yk

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