Global Market for Computing and AI for Data Centers 2026-2040: AI ASICs is the Fastest-growing Processor Category, As Companies Including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Invest Heavily

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Computing and AI for Data Centers 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Computing and AI for Data Centers 2026-2040 is a comprehensive strategic intelligence report covering the full landscape of data centre processor technology, market dynamics, competitive positioning, and long-range forecasting through to 2040.

Produced for technology executives, semiconductor investors, strategic planners, and policy analysts, the report provides the depth of quantitative rigour and qualitative insight required to navigate one of the most rapidly evolving markets in the global economy.



The report opens with a set of preliminary materials including a detailed glossary of technical terms and abbreviations, a clear articulation of research objectives and scope, biographical profiles of the authoring team, and a candid retrospective on previous forecast accuracy. This is followed by a three-page summary and a full executive summary designed for senior readers who require rapid orientation to the report's key findings without sacrificing analytical depth.



The global market for computing and artificial intelligence in data centers represents one of the most dynamic and capital-intensive segments of the semiconductor industry. Driven by the rapid proliferation of generative AI, large language models, and agentic AI systems, demand for specialised data center processors - encompassing GPUs, AI ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs - has entered a period of extraordinary and sustained growth. From a market valued at approximately $215 billion in 2025, the sector is projected to scale dramatically through 2040, as hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises race to build the compute infrastructure required to train, fine-tune, and serve increasingly powerful AI models.



At the core of this expansion is the GPU, which remains the dominant processor architecture for AI workloads due to its unmatched parallel processing capability and mature software ecosystem. Nvidia continues to hold an overwhelming share of this segment, with successive generations - from Hopper to Blackwell to Rubin and beyond - each delivering step-change improvements in compute density, memory bandwidth, and energy efficiency. AMD provides meaningful competition with its MI-series accelerators, while the broader landscape is being reshaped by hyperscalers developing their own custom silicon to reduce dependency on merchant chip vendors and lower total cost of ownership.



AI ASICs represent the fastest-growing processor category, as companies including Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Meta invest heavily in purpose-built chips optimised for specific workloads such as inference, recommendation, and training. These internally developed accelerators - including Google's TPU series, AWS Trainium and Inferentia, Microsoft MAIA, and Meta's MTIA - are increasingly displacing third-party GPUs for certain use cases, fundamentally altering the competitive dynamics of the market and creating a parallel ecosystem of chip co-designers and advanced packaging specialists.



The server CPU market, though more mature, continues to evolve rapidly. Intel and AMD maintain leading positions with their x86 architectures, but face mounting pressure from Arm-based alternatives championed by hyperscalers such as AWS with Graviton, Google with Axion, Microsoft with Cobalt, and Nvidia with Grace and Vera. RISC-V is also emerging as a credible contender for specific workloads, particularly as open-source hardware ecosystems mature. Meanwhile, FPGAs continue to serve niche roles in low-latency and specialised inference applications.



Underpinning all of this is a complex and increasingly strained supply chain. Advanced semiconductor manufacturing is concentrated at TSMC, Samsung, and Intel Foundry, with leading-edge nodes below 5nm commanding the majority of AI chip demand. High Bandwidth Memory, supplied primarily by SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron, has emerged as a critical bottleneck, while advanced packaging technologies such as CoWoS are operating at near-full capacity. Hyperscaler capital expenditure continues to flow into data centre construction, power infrastructure, and silicon procurement at a scale that is reshaping global semiconductor supply chains.



Geopolitics adds a further layer of complexity. US export controls on advanced AI chips have accelerated China's drive toward semiconductor self-sufficiency, with domestic players such as Huawei HiSilicon, Cambricon, Biren, and Hygon developing increasingly capable alternatives. The bifurcation of the global AI compute market into US-aligned and China-domestic supply chains is one of the defining structural trends of the decade, with profound implications for technology strategy, investment allocation, and national industrial policy.



Report Highlights

Global AI infrastructure and investment landscape

US and Chinese hyperscaler CapEx trends and projections

AI regulatory landscape and export controls

The US-China technology divide

Market Forecasts (2021-2040)

Total data centre processor revenue forecast

GPU, AI ASIC, CPU and FPGA revenue forecasts

Average selling price (ASP) forecasts by vendor and product tier

Processor unit shipment forecasts

Wafer starts by technology node and foundry (TSMC, Samsung, Intel Foundry)

GPU and AI ASIC compute die forecasts

HBM-driven revenue separation

Server tray volume forecasts

Dedicated CPU focus and GPU/AI ASIC focus sections

Market Trends

Cost of generative AI inference and training

From agentic AI to physical AI

Recommendation models for social networks

Coding assistants

Search engines vs. LLMs

OpenClaw

CapEx vs. OpEx in the generative AI era

The future of space-based AI data centres

Market Share & Supply Chain

Data center ecosystem map

Foundation models ecosystem map

US vs. China tech war timeline

Financial metrics of data center chip designers

Case study: OpenAI revenue and gigawatt forecast

Market share analysis - CPU, GPU, AI ASIC, XPU co-designers

Mainland China focus: market size, hyperscaler demand, manufacturer profiles, supply chain

Technology Trends

CPU: x86, Arm, RISC-V, workload specialisation

GPU: process nodes, chiplets, rack-scale architecture, HBM integration, interconnects

AI ASIC: hyperscaler roadmaps, start-up landscape, specification database, disaggregated inference

GPU vs. AI ASIC comparative analysis

Advanced packaging and HBM (HBM2E through HBM4), CoWoS, AI rack bill of materials

Emerging computing: photonics, neuromorphic, quantum

Outlook

Market outlook 2026-2040 with bull/base/bear scenarios

Technology outlook 2026-2040

Key risks and opportunities

Strategic recommendations

81 Individual Company Profiles, Covering Strategy, Products, Financials, and Roadmap

01.AI

Achronix Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AI21 Labs

Alchip Technologies

Aleph Alpha

Alibaba Group / T-Head Semiconductor

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ampere Computing

Anthropic

Arm Holdings

Axelera AI

Baidu

Biren Technology

Broadcom

ByteDance

Cambricon Technologies

Cerebras Systems

China Mobile

Cisco Systems

Cohere

CoreWeave

d-Matrix

DeepSeek

Dell Technologies

Enflame Technology

Esperanto Technologies

Etched

Fujitsu

Furiosa AI

GlobalFoundries (GF)

Google (DeepMind / TPU Programme)

GrAI Matter Labs

Graphcore

Groq

GUC (Global Unichip Corp.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HiSilicon Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Hygon Information Technology

IBM

Iluvatar CoreX

Intel Corporation

Kalray

Lattice Semiconductor

Lightmatter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2esqy

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