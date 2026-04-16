The Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market 2026-2036: Emerging Applications in Carbon Capture Utilization Signify a Competitive, Evolving Landscape with Significant Growth Potential with China Leading

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market 2026-2036 is a comprehensive commercial intelligence report examining the full spectrum of the carbon nanomaterials industry over a ten-year forecast horizon.

The report provides detailed analysis of market size, pricing dynamics, production technologies, application landscapes, regulatory environment, demand forecasts, and competitive landscapes across seven distinct carbon nanomaterial categories. It is designed to serve investors, business developers, procurement teams, R&D strategists, and policymakers seeking a rigorous, data-led understanding of one of the fastest-growing segments in advanced materials.

The global carbon nanomaterials market is experiencing some of the highest growth rates of any advanced materials category, driven by a convergence of structural demand forces across energy storage, electronics, composites, healthcare, and sustainability.



The single largest commercial driver today is the electrification of transport. The rapid global expansion of lithium-ion battery production for electric vehicles has created substantial demand for carbon nanomaterials - particularly multi-walled carbon nanotubes and graphene nanoplatelets - as conductive battery additives. These materials improve conductivity, reduce internal resistance, and extend cycle life in battery cells. What was once a niche laboratory application has become a high-volume commodity market, with Chinese manufacturers having scaled MWCNT production to the point where battery-grade material is now widely accessible to cell manufacturers globally. This commoditisation, while compressing prices, has simultaneously enabled adoption in cost-sensitive applications that were previously inaccessible, expanding the total addressable market.



Beyond batteries, carbon nanotubes are finding increasing traction in polymer composites for aerospace, automotive, and defence applications, where their extraordinary tensile strength, low density, and electrical properties make them compelling additives for structural reinforcement. Single-walled carbon nanotubes, while still significantly more expensive than their multi-walled counterparts, are advancing into semiconductor applications - particularly as interconnect materials and channel layers in sub-nanometre transistor architectures - driven by the physical limitations now confronting silicon as semiconductor miniaturisation approaches atomic scales.



Graphene occupies a particularly broad position within the market, with distinct product forms serving different applications. Graphene nanoplatelets serve composite and conductive ink markets; CVD graphene films target semiconductor, sensor, and transparent conductive electrode applications; graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide are applied in filtration membranes, energy storage, coatings, and biomedical materials. The graphene market is in active commercialisation, with over two hundred companies globally engaged in production or graphene-enabled product development, and adoption is accelerating as prices continue to decline and application know-how accumulates across industries.



Nanodiamonds, produced primarily through detonation synthesis, have established commercial footholds in precision polishing, lubrication, wear-resistant coatings, and polymer composites. Their exceptional biocompatibility and surface functionalisation potential are opening new avenues in drug delivery, bioimaging, and biosensing, positioning nanodiamonds as a material of growing interest to the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Fullerenes, while remaining a relatively specialised segment, serve photovoltaic, lubricant, and pharmaceutical research markets, with ongoing interest in organic solar cell applications where their electron-accepting properties are valued.



Graphene quantum dots are among the most rapidly developing segments within the carbon nanomaterials family. Their combination of strong photoluminescence, non-toxicity, and tunable optical properties - derived from quantum confinement effects - make them compelling candidates for LED display enhancement, bioimaging agents, photovoltaic sensitisers, and chemical sensing platforms. Production costs are declining sharply as synthesis methods improve and scale, rapidly expanding the range of commercially viable applications.



The newest segment - carbon nanomaterials derived from carbon capture and utilisation - represents a structural convergence between the decarbonisation agenda and advanced materials demand. Technologies enabling the electrochemical or thermochemical conversion of captured CO2 directly into CNTs, graphene, and graphitic carbon nanomaterials are advancing from pilot to early commercial scale. These processes offer a compelling dual value proposition: utilising a waste greenhouse gas as a feedstock while producing high-value nanomaterials, with carbon credits providing an additional revenue stream that improves project economics.



Across the sector, prices are in secular decline as production technologies mature and scale, broadening the market while simultaneously increasing competitive intensity. Regional dynamics are increasingly important, with China dominating volume production, Korea and Japan leading in premium grades, and North America and Europe driving regulatory frameworks and innovation in emerging applications.



Report Highlights

Advanced carbon materials landscape; total market sizing 2024-2036; consolidated pricing comparison; price trajectory forecasts; market overview; key demand drivers including electrification, hydrogen economy, renewable energy, aerospace, digital infrastructure, CCUS, and sustainability mandates; role of carbon nanomaterials in the green transition; comparative growth rates by application

Graphene - Material types (CVD, GNPs, GO, rGO, few-layer, multi-layer, graphene ink); properties; market drivers and trends; regulations; pricing analysis by grade; applications across batteries, supercapacitors, polymer additives, sensors, conductive inks, transparent conductive films, transistors, filtration, thermal management, additive manufacturing, adhesives, aerospace, automotive, fuel cells, biomedical, construction, coatings, and photovoltaics; supply chain; production capacities; future outlook; addressable market sizing; risks and opportunities; global demand forecasts by material, application, and region; company profiles

Carbon Nanotubes - Properties; MWCNT and SWCNT analysis; market overview; application markets including coatings, energy storage, composites, and others; speciality CNT types (DWNTs, VACNTs, FWNTs, carbon nanohorns, carbon nano-onions, BNNTs); demand forecasts; company profiles

Carbon Nanofibers - Properties; synthesis methods; markets and applications including energy storage, CO2 capture, composites, catalysis, and concrete; market analysis; global market revenues; company profiles

Fullerenes - Properties; markets and applications; technology readiness levels; market analysis; global revenues by end-use market; producer profiles

Nanodiamonds - Introduction; types including detonation nanodiamonds, fluorescent nanodiamonds, and diamond semiconductors; markets and applications; market analysis; global revenues by end-use market; company profiles

Graphene Quantum Dots - Comparison to quantum dots; properties; synthesis methods (top-down and bottom-up); applications; pricing analysis; producer profiles

Carbon Nanomaterials from Carbon Capture and Utilization - CO2 capture technology overview; point-source and direct air capture; carbon capture processes and separation technologies; electrochemical CO2 conversion; CO2-to-nanomaterial pathways; market analysis and revenue forecasts by product type 2020-2036; company profiles

Executive Summary

Carbon Nanomaterials Defined

Total Advanced Carbon Materials Market 2024-2036

Consolidated Pricing Comparison (2025)

Price Trajectory Forecasts 2020-2036

Market Overview

Market Landscape and Evolution

Key Market Drivers

Electrification and Energy Storage

Hydrogen Economy

Renewable Energy Expansion

Aerospace Recovery and Growth

Digital Infrastructure and Electronics

Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage

Carbon Removal and Sustainability Mandates

Role of Carbon Nanomaterials in the Green Transition

Comparative Growth Rates by Application

Companies Profiled

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd.

2D fab AB

2D Fluidics Pty Ltd

2D Generation

2D Materials Pte. Ltd.

3DC

Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc.

Adeka Corporation

Advanced Graphene Products

Advanced Material Development

AEH Innovative Hydrogel Limited

Aerogel Core Ltd

Agar Scientific

AirMembrane Corporation

Akkolab

Alfa Aesar

AlterBiota

AMO GmbH

Amalyst

Anaphite Limited

ApNano Materials Inc.

Appear Inc.

Applied Nanolayers BV

ApplyNanosolutions S.L.

AR Brown Co. Ltd

Archer Materials Ltd.

Argo Graphene Solutions

Arkema France SA

Arvia Technology

Asbury Carbons

Atomic Mechanics Ltd.

Atrago

Australian Advanced Materials

Avadain Inc.

AVANSA Technology & Services

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

AVIC BIAM New Materials Technology Engineering Co. Ltd.

Awn Nanotech Inc.

Aztrong Inc.

Baotailong New Materials Co. Ltd.

BASF AG

Bass Metals Limited

Battelle Memorial Institute

BBCP Conductor Inc.

Bee Energy

Bee Graphene

Bedimensional S.p.A

Beijing Carbon Century Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS

BestGraphene

Betterial

BGT Materials Ltd.

Bikanta Inc.

Bio Graphene Solutions Inc.

BioGraph Sense Inc.

BioGraph Solutions

Biographene Inc.

Biolin Scientific AB

BioMed X GmbH

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Pact LLC

Birla Carbon

Black Diamond Structures LLC

Black Semiconductor GmbH

Black Swan Graphene

Blackleaf SAS

BNNano Inc.

BNNT LLC

Boomatech

Brain Scientific

Breton spa

Brewer Science

Bright Day Graphene AB

BTR New Energy Materials Inc.

C2CNT LLC

C. Yamasan Polymers Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

California Lithium Battery

CamGraphIC Ltd.

Cambridge Raman Imaging Limited

Canatu Oy

Carbice Corp.

Carbon Corp

Carbon Fly

Carbon Gates Technologies LLC

Carbon Meta Research

Carbon Nano-Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Carbon Research and Development Company

Carbon Rivers Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon Waters

Carbon-2D Graphene Inc.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd

Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

Carbonics Inc.

Carbonova

CarbonUP

Carborundum Universal Ltd

Carestream Health Inc.

C-Bond Systems LLC

Cealtech AS

CellsX

CENS Materials Ltd.

Ceylon Graphene Technologies Pvt Ltd

Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.

Charm Graphene Co. Ltd.

Cheaptubes Inc.

China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.

China Telecommunications Corporation

CNano Technology

CNM Technologies GmbH

Colloids Ltd.

Comet Resources Ltd.

COnovate

Concrene Limited

CrayoNano AS

CRRC Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation

Cymaris Labs

Daicel Corporation

Danubia NanoTech s.r.o.

Das-Nano

Deyang Carbonene Technology

DexMat Inc.

Directa Plus plc

DJ Nanotech Inc.

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Dotz Nano Ltd.

Dreamfly Innovations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnr6n5

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